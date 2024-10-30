Horses to follow: Gordon Elliott new recruits

Mark Howard's series continues with a look at the new recruits to Gordon Elliott's team.

The triple Grand National winning trainer has won the Cheltenham Festival bumper twice, Fayonagh (2017) and Envoi Allen (2019), plus he was responsible for Sir Gerhard before the six year old was transferred to Willie Mullins in 2021. The Cullentra team has another strong looking squad of bumper horses for the winter ahead and none more exciting than the ex-pointer CLASSICAL CREEK. A four year old by Walk In The Park, he was a ten lengths winner at Tattersalls Farm (Good/Yielding) in late April when trained by Cormac Doyle. A €65,000 store, he led after the third last before showing a telling turn of foot to bound clear between the final two fences. Still showing signs of inexperience, there is a lot more to come from the four year old. Now owned by Gigginstown House Stud, he could be one for the Down Royal bumper (2nd November), an event Gordon Elliott has won eight times in the last nine years, including with Death Duty (2015), Malone Road (2018), Easywork (2019), Sir Gerhard (2020) and American Mike (2021). KAINSBOURG is out of a three times winner over hurdles and fences for Francois Nicolle and the Doctor Dino gelding comes from the same source for whom he was unbeaten in two AQPS Flat races last Autumn. A two lengths scorer at Cholet (1m 6f : Very Soft) in October last year, he raced on the outside and was the first to reach the stands side rail before staying on well under hands and heels to beat Karakash by two lengths with a further eleven lengths back to the third. The sixth (three times) and seventh (twice) have won since. The Mme Henri Devin owned runner then produced an even better performance to win a Grade 3 event at Nantes (Left-Handed : 1m 3f : Heavy) at the beginning of November. A head winner from Keping, the pair pulled six lengths clear of the third. The fourth (beaten 13 lengths) has won a similar race and finished second in a Grade 1 since. Purchased by J.P.McManus for €355,000 at the Arqana November Sale, he will hopefully make a high-class novice hurdler.

From the same source as Grade 1 winning novice hurdler Jade De Grugy, namely Adrien Fouassier, LAKOTA BLUE looked a smart type when overcoming greenness to win an AQPS Flat race on his debut in June. Wearing a hood, the three year old lined up in a five runner event at Corlay (1m 4f : Very Soft) and raced in midfield for much of the contest. Pushed along approaching the hometurn, the son of Chanducoq showed his inexperience rounding the bend before quickening up impressively to settle the issue. Eased down late on, he defeated Le Pretendant by a length and a quarter. Both the second and third have won subsequently. Gigginstown House Stud were quick to snap him up and he is set to go juvenile hurdling. Still raw, there is no mistaking his talent. MA JACKS HILL is a tall bay gelding sporting a white face and socks. His dam was a point winner and bought as a store for €13,000 by Ciaran Fennessy as a three year old. Twice raced in Irish points, the Famous Name gelding still held every chance when unseating his rider at the third last on his debut at Quakerstown in late March. A month later, he gained compensation at Dromahane (Soft). Jumping swiftly and setting a slick pace, he was still at the head of affairs at the second last, from there he edged clear, powering out to the winning line to register a snug two lengths triumph. His next assignment came at the Punchestown Festival Sale and the hammer came down at €310,000. A big long striding four year old, he stays well with stamina possibly being his strong suit. RELIEVED OF DUTIES, a five year old by Sholokhov, was bought by Robcour as an €85,000 store and hails from a successful French jumps family. Educated in a couple of point-to-points under the tutelage of Denis Murphy, he finished third on his debut at Borris House (Soft) in December. Off the track until the end of April, he resurfaced at Loughanmore (Good/Yielding) and was much more streetwise making all to win hard held by six lengths. It is possible better ground suits and it is likely he will head straight over hurdles. Chasing will be ultimately his job, but it will be disappointing if he can’t win his share of races over timber in the meantime.

