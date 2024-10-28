Horses to follow: Dan Skelton new recruits

In the first of a new series, Mark Howard takes a look at some of the new recruits for the Dan Skelton team this season.
Dan Skelton took charge of a host of fresh talent from the Irish pointing scene during the spring/summer. BIG CADILLAC cost £95,000 at the Cheltenham February Sale having won his sole outing at Nenagh (Heavy) by two and a half lengths five days before the Soldier of Fortune gelding went through the ring. A chunky chestnut, who was a €52,000 store, he was handled by Pat Doyle. Facing four rivals, he took command leaving the backstraight with two to jump before pulling clear to win decisively. By the same stallion as Listed winning stablemate Royal Infantry, he is one for bumpers this term and is already proven in testing conditions. He could be one for Uttoxeter in depths of winter.
Hector Lageneste and Guillaume Macaire trained the four year old KART D’ESTRUVAL in his two starts over hurdles in France. Two and three quarter lengths third on his jumping bow at Fontainebleau (2m 2f : Heavy) in late February, he stayed on well under hands and heels behind stablemate Parika Vert (won again since). The four year old confirmed the promise when winning by two lengths over the same C&D a month later. Racing in mid division, he took closer order in the homestraight leading at the last before keeping on in determined fashion to beat Zvikov. Bought for patron Stephen Bough, he is eligible for novice hurdles until the end of November and ought to make his presence felt but will come into his own over fences eventually.
Arguably the stable’s most exciting acquisition during the last six months is the once raced KEOPS DES BORDES. Purchased on behalf of long standing owner Colm Donlan, who has shared big race success with the stable courtesy of Langer Dan and Shan Blue, he was a five lengths scorer at Loughanmore (Soft) in April when handled by Donnchadh Doyle. A racy four year old by Tunis, who cost £50,000 as a three year old store, he jumped soundly under Rob James clocking the fastest time of the day on a competitive card – the runner-up Fortune De Mer finished second in a bumper at Cheltenham last weekend. The same maiden has been won by the likes of Malone Road, Its For Me and Ballyburn in previous editions and Skelton’s new recruit looks a youngster of huge potential. Likely to be kept to bumpers this term, his Rules debut is one to look forward to.
Skelton has also done well with his recruits from the UK pointing scene, in particular those handled by Francesca and Charlie Poste. Pattern winners Royal Infantry and Third Time Lucki came from that source and he will hoping the unbeaten KYKOROCK will be a similar type. A four year old by Ballingarry, a €14,000 store, he was a seven lengths winner at Larkhill (Good/Soft) in late February. Partnered by Zac Baker, he beat subsequent scorer Mister Carson in emphatic fashion and was bought privately soon afterwards. Owned by Charles and Richard Wilson, he is a big scopey type who is expected to contest a bumper in the coming weeks.
REALCO raced in two bumpers for Tom Weston during the spring and, having shaped with encouragement on his racecourse bow at Chepstow finishing third, the Falco gelding improved on that effort at Uttoxeter next time. Having travelked smoothly, the four year old showed signs of inexperience late on by hanging but still went clear to win by nine and a half lengths. Hailing from the family of Grand National winners West Tip and Royal Athlete, he was bought for £80,000 at the Aintree Sale five days after his win and he now belongs to Jane Davis and Sara Mould. With time on his side, Skelton is considering aiming him at the Listed bumper at Cheltenham’s Paddy Power meeting next month. Both his starts to date have been on heavy ground.
SETTLE DOWN JILL is a medium sized bay and a half sister to two winners, who was bought cheaply as a store for Benny Walsh. By Affinisea, she competed in a mares’ four year old maiden at Lisronagh (Heavy) in February. In a muddling race, most of the field were covered by around six lengths with three to jump. Forcing the pace, she found plenty for pressure from two out to land the spoils by three lengths. She displayed guts and a willingness to get down and dig out a win. Subsequently sold for £120,000 at the Cheltenham Festival Sale in March, she has pleased her new connections since arriving and will head down the mares’ bumper route. She will be carrying the familiar red and pink silks of Jared Sullivan.
SUPREME MALINAS was another private purchase from Ireland having ploughed through the mud to win the second of her two point-to-points. From the family of the useful Imperial Alcazar, the Daniel Murphy trained mare fell four out on her debut when still in contention at Castlelands in March. Back in action at Ballyknock (Heavy) later the same month, the four year old was prominent throughout the final circuit before pulling away on the run-in to record a 24 lengths stroll. The winning time was seven seconds quicker than the four year old geldings maiden later on the card. Similar to Keops Des Bordes, she will be campaigned in bumpers and it wouldn’t be a surprise if she developed into a contender for the Listed mares’ bumper at Sandown a few days before the Cheltenham Festival in March. Skelton and new owner Garry Wilson plundered the same prize with Honky Tonk Highway last spring.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.