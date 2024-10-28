Horses to follow: Dan Skelton new recruits

In the first of a new series, Mark Howard takes a look at some of the new recruits for the Dan Skelton team this season.

Dan Skelton took charge of a host of fresh talent from the Irish pointing scene during the spring/summer. BIG CADILLAC cost £95,000 at the Cheltenham February Sale having won his sole outing at Nenagh (Heavy) by two and a half lengths five days before the Soldier of Fortune gelding went through the ring. A chunky chestnut, who was a €52,000 store, he was handled by Pat Doyle. Facing four rivals, he took command leaving the backstraight with two to jump before pulling clear to win decisively. By the same stallion as Listed winning stablemate Royal Infantry, he is one for bumpers this term and is already proven in testing conditions. He could be one for Uttoxeter in depths of winter. Hector Lageneste and Guillaume Macaire trained the four year old KART D’ESTRUVAL in his two starts over hurdles in France. Two and three quarter lengths third on his jumping bow at Fontainebleau (2m 2f : Heavy) in late February, he stayed on well under hands and heels behind stablemate Parika Vert (won again since). The four year old confirmed the promise when winning by two lengths over the same C&D a month later. Racing in mid division, he took closer order in the homestraight leading at the last before keeping on in determined fashion to beat Zvikov. Bought for patron Stephen Bough, he is eligible for novice hurdles until the end of November and ought to make his presence felt but will come into his own over fences eventually.

Arguably the stable’s most exciting acquisition during the last six months is the once raced KEOPS DES BORDES. Purchased on behalf of long standing owner Colm Donlan, who has shared big race success with the stable courtesy of Langer Dan and Shan Blue, he was a five lengths scorer at Loughanmore (Soft) in April when handled by Donnchadh Doyle. A racy four year old by Tunis, who cost £50,000 as a three year old store, he jumped soundly under Rob James clocking the fastest time of the day on a competitive card – the runner-up Fortune De Mer finished second in a bumper at Cheltenham last weekend. The same maiden has been won by the likes of Malone Road, Its For Me and Ballyburn in previous editions and Skelton’s new recruit looks a youngster of huge potential. Likely to be kept to bumpers this term, his Rules debut is one to look forward to. Skelton has also done well with his recruits from the UK pointing scene, in particular those handled by Francesca and Charlie Poste. Pattern winners Royal Infantry and Third Time Lucki came from that source and he will hoping the unbeaten KYKOROCK will be a similar type. A four year old by Ballingarry, a €14,000 store, he was a seven lengths winner at Larkhill (Good/Soft) in late February. Partnered by Zac Baker, he beat subsequent scorer Mister Carson in emphatic fashion and was bought privately soon afterwards. Owned by Charles and Richard Wilson, he is a big scopey type who is expected to contest a bumper in the coming weeks. REALCO raced in two bumpers for Tom Weston during the spring and, having shaped with encouragement on his racecourse bow at Chepstow finishing third, the Falco gelding improved on that effort at Uttoxeter next time. Having travelked smoothly, the four year old showed signs of inexperience late on by hanging but still went clear to win by nine and a half lengths. Hailing from the family of Grand National winners West Tip and Royal Athlete, he was bought for £80,000 at the Aintree Sale five days after his win and he now belongs to Jane Davis and Sara Mould. With time on his side, Skelton is considering aiming him at the Listed bumper at Cheltenham’s Paddy Power meeting next month. Both his starts to date have been on heavy ground.