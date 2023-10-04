Horses to follow from Newmarket Cambridgeshire Meeting

Timeform's reporter looks back on the three-day bet365 Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket.

Three days at the Suffolk aerodrome provided plenty of food for thought, with a cornucopia of two-year-old races to weigh up with next year in mind. The Cambridgeshire meeting might come a fortnight before the official Future Champions weekend, but it's certainly possible there was a champion or two on display last weekend. Vandeek's performance in winning the Middle Park was the best of the week, though if he's a champion it will be as a sprinter, his demeanour and pedigree both pointing firmly in that direction. The pick of the Middle Park field on looks was the strong, good-looking Task Force, who finished runner-up. He's progressed with each outing, and in contrast to the winner has a pedigree that is made for a mile – he's by Frankel and out of Special Duty, so it would be hard to get a more Guineas-worthy pedigree.

Alyanaabi, in the Tattersalls Stakes, was another to advance his Guineas claims. Soft ground elsewhere in recent weeks helped the numbers generally over the three days and this race was no exception, with a rare double-figure field lining up. The profile of most was promising at a lower level rather than bringing pattern-race form to the table, and the race proved a bit messy, with the field grouped towards the stand rail. In the circumstances, Alyanaabi did really well to get up, quickening to lead on the line after having to bide his time to make a move and looking a little awkward on the track.

Alyanaabi (in a red hood and on his toes in the preliminaries) is another with a crack miling pedigree, a son of Too Darn Hot out of a relative of the Guineas heroine Ghanaati. Alyanaabi could well bid to emulate his sire in winning the Dewhurst. Were he to do so, he'd be the first horse in 20 years to land this particular double (Somerville Tattersall, as was, and Dewhurst). In general, I've been impressed with the Too Darn Hot progeny that I've seen this year and he's obviously made a fine start to his stallion career, with two other pattern winners, Fallen Angel and Darnation, to his credit and a 40% winners to runners ratio. Given his record and the progeny's physical appearance, one would expect plenty of them to go and be better three-year-olds. The third pattern event of the weekend for colts, the Royal Lodge Stakes, proved another muddling affair and the field finished in too much of a heap to take a particularly high view of the form, the proximity of the pace-making Son a concern. That said, the winner Ghostwriter won quite convincingly and has the sort of sizeable physique to suggest he'll make an even better three-year-old. Ghostwriter has a pedigree of contrasts, but he would seem to take after the dam's side, which would offer encouragement that he will stay middle distances next year. At Vimeiro had shaped with plenty of promise at Doncaster on debut, but it was still a surprise to see him asked to tackle pattern company just two weeks later. He did as well as could be expected and he will win races if he isn't overfaced too often. He looks the part of a three-year-old and his pedigree is stamina-laden, so he ought to come into his own once he tackles a mile and a quarter or more.

Blossom a standout on looks So far as the fillies' pattern events went, the form of the Cheveley Park looks a bit below standard. The pick on looks in the field were the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Pearls And Rubies and Cherry Blossom. Pearls And Rubies has developed well since I saw her in the Chesham and she belied her odds to take second on the post. Although she was running her best race, six furlongs isn't going to be her optimum trip, and a return to seven furlongs or stepping up to a mile will show her to better advantage. Her stable companion Cherry Blossom, who is also by No Nay Never with middle-distance elements on the dam's side, is also likely to be more effective back over further. In terms of condition, Cherry Blossom looked as well as any horse all week. The Cheveley Park favourite Jasna's Secret is an athletic sort who didn't do herself justice. She travelled as well as any, but just didn't pick up when asked, the track and firmish ground seeming against her. She's better judged on her previous efforts and may yet have more to offer. Carla's Way ran out a decisive winner of the Rockfel, and although she was well positioned (definitely better positioned in a soundly-run contest than the runner-up Shuwari) for my money she was the winner on merit on the day. That isn't to say Carla's Way would confirm placings with Shawari or indeed the third Ylang Ylang were the trio to reoppose in the Fillies' Mile. The extra furlong would be very much at an advantage for the placed pair, whereas Carla's Way could well find seven furlongs – or even six – her optimum. That Carla's Way might go for a sharper test in the Breeders' Cup instead of the Fillies' Mile makes plenty of sense. Inisherin has bright future As for the maidens at the meeting, these again attracted plenty of runners that might otherwise have turned up elsewhere, but for unsuitably soft ground (Newbury the previous weekend, primarily). The four races – the Friday one divided, the others unable to do so due to a full eight races already and being too valuable respectively – attracted 57 declarations, a few withdrawn on the day, and seem sure to throw up winners, even if there was an element of quantity over quality. The one-mile event on Thursday (replay below) was by some way the best field on looks of the four, though the race proved somewhat unsatisfactory, with a high draw and a prominent position near the rail (the field raced up the stand side) looking a definite advantage. In the circumstances the Aidan O'Brien-trained Ortelius did well from stall 1. He's a strong colt and likely to be typically progressive for his yard.

