Alyanaabi wins at Newmarket
Alyanaabi wins at Newmarket

Darley Dewhurst Stakes: Forecast favourable for Alyanaabi run

By Adam Morgan
18:13 · MON October 02, 2023

An encouragingly dry forecast is increasing the prospect of Alyanaabi taking his chance in the Dewhurst Stakes later this month.

The son of Too Darn Hot claimed the Tattersalls Stakes with a stylish late rattle and with his running style meaning minimal energy was exerted during his first taste of the Rowley Mile, a return to Newmarket for Group One action later this month could be on the cards.

Trainer Owen Burrows said: “He didn’t really have much of a race, he only really raced the last furlong and he ate up the next morning and didn’t lose a kilo in weight, so he didn’t have a hard time. The initial signs are he’s come out of it well.

“I will have a chat with Sheikha Hissa. I think he likes the ground on the faster side of good and the forecast I’ve seen looks predominantly good so we’ll see.”

