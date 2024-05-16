Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE

Horses to follow: Fran Berry with selection for My Stable trackers from Ireland

By Fran Berry
14:40 · THU May 16, 2024

Top form expert Fran Berry is back with three eyecatchers following the recent action in Ireland.

SPEEDWOOD - 5th in Cork Maiden, Friday May 10

Speedwood shaped with definite promise on debut at Cork last Friday, finishing fifth behind a few horses who had the benefit of a run. He travelled well on the wing of the field towards the stand side before understandably showing some signs of inexperience. But he finished off quite nicely in the final half-furlong without being knocked about and with normal improvement, he should be capable of picking up a six-furlong maiden somewhere over the next few weeks. Eddie & Patrick Harty are likely to find a race for the son of Garswood.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

OHAILBHIC - 4th in Declan Landy Fencing Handicap at Naas, Saturday May 11

Ohailbhic was a big eyecatcher when fourth in the six-furlong three-year-old handicap at Naas over the weekend. He won a Dundalk maiden over the winter and shaped with promise in his two other all-weather starts too. Making his turf and handicap debut in a competitive race on Saturday, he again showed plenty of potential. It was a tough task but he travelled well at the back of the field, having been held up, and congestion towards the stands side forced his rider to wait for a gap. Once securing some space, he ran on well to be fourth despite losing that momentum and with the first turf run under his belt, he should be all the wiser and looks a potential improver. He could well end up being a stakes-type of horse if all goes well with him.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

AN MHI ABU - 4th in FITZ AGRIPLANT Maiden at Leopardstown, Sunday May 12

An Mhi Abu shaped like a future maiden winner based on his run in a good maiden won by Igor Stravinsky, who had the benefit of a run, as did the second and the third. He was quite well supported at big prices overnight before his odds levelled out a bit on track but he more than justified those nibbles of support in finishing fourth. He broke well, travelled strongly before showing signs of inexperience on the home turn. He wasn't given an unduly hard time and it will be interesting to see where connections go trip-wise with him as he showed enough to suggest he could even go for a six-furlong maiden. He looks a sure-fire future winner in the coming weeks.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More horses to follow from Fran...

Irish Eyecatchers - April 23 2024

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo