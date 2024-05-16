Horses to follow: Fran Berry with selection for My Stable trackers from Ireland

Top form expert Fran Berry is back with three eyecatchers following the recent action in Ireland.

SPEEDWOOD - 5th in Cork Maiden, Friday May 10 Speedwood shaped with definite promise on debut at Cork last Friday, finishing fifth behind a few horses who had the benefit of a run. He travelled well on the wing of the field towards the stand side before understandably showing some signs of inexperience. But he finished off quite nicely in the final half-furlong without being knocked about and with normal improvement, he should be capable of picking up a six-furlong maiden somewhere over the next few weeks. Eddie & Patrick Harty are likely to find a race for the son of Garswood.

OHAILBHIC - 4th in Declan Landy Fencing Handicap at Naas, Saturday May 11 Ohailbhic was a big eyecatcher when fourth in the six-furlong three-year-old handicap at Naas over the weekend. He won a Dundalk maiden over the winter and shaped with promise in his two other all-weather starts too. Making his turf and handicap debut in a competitive race on Saturday, he again showed plenty of potential. It was a tough task but he travelled well at the back of the field, having been held up, and congestion towards the stands side forced his rider to wait for a gap. Once securing some space, he ran on well to be fourth despite losing that momentum and with the first turf run under his belt, he should be all the wiser and looks a potential improver. He could well end up being a stakes-type of horse if all goes well with him.

AN MHI ABU - 4th in FITZ AGRIPLANT Maiden at Leopardstown, Sunday May 12 An Mhi Abu shaped like a future maiden winner based on his run in a good maiden won by Igor Stravinsky, who had the benefit of a run, as did the second and the third. He was quite well supported at big prices overnight before his odds levelled out a bit on track but he more than justified those nibbles of support in finishing fourth. He broke well, travelled strongly before showing signs of inexperience on the home turn. He wasn't given an unduly hard time and it will be interesting to see where connections go trip-wise with him as he showed enough to suggest he could even go for a six-furlong maiden. He looks a sure-fire future winner in the coming weeks.

