Horses to follow and Leopardstown reflections including Buttons, Highbury and Meydaan

Be wary of Buttons

It wasn't to be for Ryan Moore on Henry Longfellow (luckless passage) or Content (far too keen) out in France, but Wayne Lordan and Aidan O’Brien didn't go missing at Leopardstown on Sunday, ending up with three winners including Igor Stravinsky and Highbury, who look pair of three-year-old colts on steep upward curves following their respective maiden victories on the card.

Highbury, in particular, cut a striking figure when easily winning the 12-furlong maiden and he’ll presumably be fast-tracked into something decent at Ascot or be asked to take up his entry in the Irish Derby back at the Curragh, where he made a promising - yet belated - start to his career just last month.

He’s an expensive Galileo colt (650,000 euros) we’ll be hearing a lot more about in the coming months and you’d have to love how he stuck his head down and stretched away in the straight, something that couldn’t necessarily be said of stable companion Buttons in the very next race – the Group 3 ‘Mutamakina’ Stakes.

She’s yet to win this season, having got up by the narrowest of margins on debut at Leopardstown last June, but obviously has loads of talent after a staying-on second to the forwardly-ridden Wendla, who dictated a steady pace and benefitted from rider Colin Keane’s impeccable timing in the final dash to the line.

Buttons was ‘nearest at finish’, as was the case on her April comeback over a furlong shorter, and will no doubt be flagged up as one to take out of the race, but can we be sure she's putting it all in?

She wouldn’t be the first horse by the brilliant Kingman to possess some slightly questionable tendencies but it’s probably even more telling that the dam Wonder Of Wonders had her head in the air from Tattenham Corner to the line when second to Dancing Rain in the 2011 Oaks, and it's going to be some job if O’Brien can iron out the apparent kink in this filly.

Buttons' next move will be fascinating as she does seem to have gears to be seriously competitive over a mile – granted a stronger gallop to chase down of course – but if not, she’s entered up in the Pretty Polly over 10 furlongs as well as the Betfred Oaks, the Ribblesdale and the Irish Oaks over a mile and a half.

So, they’ve obviously been thinking big with Buttons for a long time now and punters who had their fingers burnt (very well-backed) will be sorely tempted to keep the faith after another enticing effort in defeat, but she suddenly looks one I’ll be keen enough to take on - no matter the trip.