Leopardstown Sunday review & replays: Los Angeles remains unbeaten and on course for Epsom Derby

A round-up of the key action from Leopardstown on Sunday as Los Angeles won the Group 3 Derby Trial Stakes as part of a treble for Aidan O'Brien and Wayne Lordan.

LA gets it done in Derby Trial The 4/5 favourite Los Angeles showed his class with a determined victory on seasonal debut in the Group 3 Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes - formerly the Derrinstown. The son of Camelot was unbeaten from two starts as a juvenile, including when tasting top-class success in France during October, and overcame any fears over the drying ground to bring up a treble on the day for trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Wayne Lordan. It wasn't all plain sailing, however, with Lordan having to stoke his mount up from a long way out before Dermot Weld's Taraj arrived in the final furlong and a half with a persistent challenge. Los Angeles stuck to the task willingly, however, and after fending that one off he stayed on gamely to prevail by a length from a keeping-on Euphoric (6/1, Declan McDonogh), who had cut out much of the early running in the 10-furlong contest. The winner was cut to 8/1 from 12/1 by Paddy Power for the Derby at Epsom.

Aidan O’Brien’s stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “It was great to get him out. Obviously he won his maiden first time in Tipperary and then stepped up quickly enough to the race in France. “Both his runs last year were on an easier surface, so it’s great to get him out here. He’s carrying a bit more condition and the run is going to bring him on a ton. “When he steps up again to a mile and a half he’ll improve and he’s right now bang in the Derby picture. He’s very exciting. “The second horse ran a cracker as well and once he goes up in trip again he’ll improve a lot. The second horse is a very solid horse.” Of the winner, Armstrong added: “He only had the two runs under his belt at two, which came in quite quick succession. I’d say he’s still quite raw and he’ll come on mentally and physically. He’s one to look forward to for the Derby. He’s got the pedigree. He’s by Camelot, where he gets the stamina. “He’s a big horse but he’s a beautiful mover and he’s got the right mind. You could see him walking around the paddock beforehand, absolutely chilled and he has the same attitude at home. “Camelot obviously went around there (Epsom) no problem and this horse has a lot of his good sire traits. He can travel away and the big improvement will be when he goes up to the mile and a half.”

Igor blows away rivals in opener

Igor Stravinsky (right) ridden by jockey Wayne Lordan

Igor Stravinsky (5/2), beaten a short-head on his racecourse debut at the Curragh last month, made it second time lucky when dancing his way to victory from the front in the opening Fitz Agriplant Maiden. Ridden positively by Wayne Lordan, who took the ride with Ryan Moore in France for Guineas day, the No Nay Never colt got across from a wide draw and kept up a strong gallop over the seven-furlong trip to ultimately repel the 11/10 favourite Apricot Ice by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths. There was a further two lengths back to 12/1 chance White Clover staying on encouragingly in third. The winner has an entry in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 25.

“Wayne gave him a lovely ride from a tricky stall, drawn so wide,” said stable representative Chris Armstrong. “He had a lovely run the first day at the Curragh, obviously over slightly shorter and on easier ground. We felt he’d come forward a nice bit from his debut. He won well and when Colin’s horse (Apricot Ice) came to him, he put the head down and lengthened to the line. “He’s a horse that’s come along nicely so far and we’ll take little steps. We’ll see whether he goes for a handicap or steps up into stakes company."

Highbury scores in style

Highbury, ridden by Wayne Lordan

There was more of the same in the mile and a half Captain Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Maiden as O'Brien and Lordan struck again with Highbury. The son of Galileo was unraced at two but clearly learnt plenty from his debut third at Cork last month as he readily put the race to bed with a furlong and a half to go, drawing right away to score by seven and a half lengths from Himalayan Heights (7/2) and stablemate Vice President (6/1), who had cut out the early running. Highbury's only future engagement is in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on June 30.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said of Highbury: “He’s a horse that had shown a lot at the backend of last year and early in the spring and we just had to get him out. “Aidan ran him in Cork and he ran a lovely race but he was just very green throughout. He stepped up a nice bit from Cork to here, he’s still not fully there yet but he’s a horse that stays very well and he can gallop. “He could come back here for something like the Nijinsky Stakes, he could be an Ascot horse or an Irish Derby horse. They are all nice options to have. He’s a high cruiser, stays well and it’s nice to see what he has promised at home on the track."

Wendla from the front end

Wendla wins under Colin Keane

Ger Lyons’ Wendla landed a Group Three prize when taking the Al Shira’aa Racing “Mutamakina” Stakes. The three-year-old is owned and bred by Juddmonte, and her dam, Intercontinental, is a daughter of the great mare Hasili. Wendla started her season on a good note when winning a Naas maiden, after which she was sixth over seven furlongs in the Priory Belle at Leopardstown in early April. She returned to the same course and over a mile this time under Colin Keane, starting at odds of 7/1 in a field of seven and making the running from an early stage. From there she was never passed, pulling away to secure a three-quarter-length victory with Aidan O’Brien’s Buttons, the 6/5 favourite, the runner-up behind her.

“She’s a lovely, honest filly. The ground comes all the same to her, she’s handled heavy and she handled that,” said Lyons. “She’s a light filly so I didn’t have any doubts she’d handle that. I probably had her wrong and Colin had her right. I thought the way the race was run it wasn’t going to suit, she’s pacier than I gave her credit for. “I had her down as a horse, going forward, that would go further sooner rather than later. Colin has her as having more speed than I gave her credit for, thankfully he was right. He was in the right place on her and she answered and did it well. You couldn’t knock the performance. “When you get those fillies, you try to win a maiden to tick the first box and then you are looking for black type and winning black type is brilliant. I just thought we were going too slow, they were doing 14-seconds fractions and that’s too slow. I was thinking we’re in trouble and that speed is just going to go past us. Thankfully I was wrong about my filly, she’s quicker than I gave her credit for.” When asked if she could tackle the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Lyons added: “I wouldn’t think so but we’ll talk to Barry and Rory (Mahon, of Juddmonte) and better brains than me will decide that. “She’s earned the right and the lads can decide that. If she ends up doing what Zarinsk did last year, we’ll be over the moon. There are big races here at the end of the year that we can aim for, the mile race (Matron Stakes).”