Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Brighton
Kranjcar - 17:45
Nottingham
City of Strangers - 14:43
Expressionless - 15:18
Beach Point - 17:38
Wolverhampton
Crown's Lady - 17:53
Naallat - 18:25
Punchestown
Noble Park - 15:05
Almuhit - 15:05
Crazierthandaisy - 15:05
Blue Hop - 15:05
Serienmond - 15:40
Fact To File - 18:00
Starting Fifteen - 18:35
Tuesday's Best Bet
EXPRESSIONLESS - 15:18 Nottingham
EXPRESSIONLESS ran well when third in a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Newbury earlier this month, staying on well having been outpaced over two furlongs out.
Expressionless won twice over a mile and three-quarters last season, including once over this course and distance, and will be suited by stepping back up in trip here.
He is able to race off his last winning mark and looks likely to give a good account with an encouraging effort at an inadequate trip under his belt.
