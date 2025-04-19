Horses In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Bath
It's Tim - 14:01
Plumpton
Ugo Bingo - 14:55
Absurde - 16:05
Southwell
Jesse Luc - 17:37
Fairyhouse
Crescent Moon - 13:22
Must Go Now - 13:22
Spinning Web - 13:52
Linden Arden - 15:00
Ballysax Hank - 15:00
Antrim Coast - 15:00
Sixandahalf - 16:10
The Big Westerner - 16:10
Catchabird - 16:45
Cork
Cato's Revenge - 14:47
Cullig - 15:22
Foxy Girl - 16:32
Will The Wise - 16:32
Sunday's Best Bet
JESSE LUC - 17:37 Southwell
JESSE LUC has had a productive campaign, featuring four wins, and he produced his best effort yet when runner-up over this course and distance last time.
Jesse Luc was beaten half a length but he gave his all behind a progressive four-year-old, Oriental Prince, who won his next two starts. The third home, Dicko The Legend, also gave the form a boost by winning next time, so Jesse Luc still looks well treated following a 2 lb rise in the weights.
That was another fine effort from Jesse Luc under Rossa Ryan. Ryan had won the two previous times he had partnered Jesse Luc.
