Horses In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Monday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Fakenham
Dambuster - 14:48
Kempton
Hoodie Hoo - 17:15
Plumpton
Coastguard Station - 14:35
Redcar
Andalseeyagraham - 17:30
Fairyhouse
Catchabird - 14:05
Stuntman Steve - 14:05
Farmers Lodge - 15:15
Feet of A Dancer - 15:50
Kopeck de Mee - 15:50
Heart Wood - 16:20
Kinturk Kalanisi - 17:00
Johnnywho - 17:00
Haiti Couleurs - 17:00
Now Is The Hour - 17:00
Folly Master - 17:40
Cork
Good N' Kind - 13:15
Golden Joy - 14:25
Lifetime Ambition - 16:10
Monday's Best Bet
HEART WOOD - 16:20 Fairyhouse
HEART WOOD quickly developed into a smart chaser last season, winning a valuable handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival by a wide margin before finishing a good third behind Inothewayurthinkin in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree, and he has raised his game further this term.
Heart Wood was unable to pose a serious threat to the impressive Fact To File in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month but he still ran a cracker in second, pulling clear of the last two winners of the race, Envoi Allen and Protektorat.
That high-class effort was a clear career-best performance from Heart Wood and is the pick of the form on offer in this Grade 2. Heart Wood is also suited by the terms of this race and comes out 10 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
