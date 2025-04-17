Horses In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Friday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Chelmsford
Sir Maxi - 14:50
Caballo de Mar - 16:00
Say What You See - 17:30
Lingfield
Party Bear - 15:50
Newcastle
Titanium Emperor - 13:15
Marchogion - 13:50
Leadenhall Street - 13:50
Cloud Cover - 14:25
Roi de France - 15:00
Saint Lawrence - 15:35
Fivethousandtoone - 15:35
Heathcliff - 15:35
Badri - 15:35
Glen Buck - 16:07
Friday's Best Bet
MARCHOGION - 13:50 Newcastle
MARCHOGION advanced his form a chunk and shaped very well when third behind So Darn Hot and Carbine Harvester at Lingfield in February, doing well to get as close as he did having been caught further back than ideal.
Marchogion impressed with how strongly he finished, leaving the impression that he may well have gone close to winning another day, and he remains open to further improvement after only a couple of starts in handicaps.
Also in his favour is the excellent form of trainer Andrew Balding who has had ten winners from 25 runners since last Saturday.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.