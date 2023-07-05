Horses for courses: Sandown tips ahead of Coral-Eclipse meeting

Ahead of the two-day Coral-Eclipse meeting at Sandown Park, we shine the light on a handful of previous course winners returning to the Esher track.

NAZALAN – 2.30 Sandown, Friday Click here for full racecard and free video form Hardly a course specialist after just the one visit but Nazalan looked a Sandown natural when scooting to victory over course and distance last month, the daughter of Starspangledbanner clearly showing the benefit of her Nottingham debut run (slowly into stride) to bag the far rail from stall two and never see another rival. That form has already received a timely boost with the runner-up landing a Goodwood maiden since, although Nazalan may need to be even sharper from the gates in this hotter race and breaking from a shade wider in four on this occasion. YIBIR – 3.05 Sandown, Friday Click here for full racecard and free video form Yibir has been called a few names over the years but he’s also a winner of seven races including the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar in 2021, so there’s no question he’s top class when on his best behaviour. He won once in a relatively quiet campaign last term and is being campaigned as a stayer this time around, with the Coral Marathon set to be his first start over 2m after he could never get involved in last month’s Gold Cup over further. The Sandown record is encouraging, having won his maiden here and finished a close third to Alenquer on his only other visit in the 2021 Classic Trial.

LIONELLA – 4.50 Sandown, Friday Click here for full racecard and free video form Lionella has improved in handicaps since being stepped up in trip this season and will look to defy a 5lb rise for last month’s cosy track and trip victory over subsequent scorer Lady Rascal. She’s got the same inside stall that she broke from the last day and Hollie Doyle, who has a 25% strike-rate (4-16) for Lionella’s trainer Alan King so far this season, is in for the ride which is another positive factor.

MAYSONG - 2.25 Sandown, Saturday Click here for full racecard and free video form Six course winners feature among the final field for the competitive Coral Challenge but nothing can match Maysong's track record which reads 211. His most recent win came over C&D two starts ago, defying odds of 20/1 with a half-length defeat of Dutch Decoy and Eilean Dubh. He could finish only third behind the latter rival at Hamilton earlier this week but didn't get a clear run when the taps were turned on there and seems likely to give another good account back here under 7lb claimer Tommie Jakes. HONITON - 4.15 Sandown, Saturday Click here for full racecard and free video form It could be a super Saturday for John and Thady Gosden who have four runners on the card at Sandown including Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse. She is already a course winner herself having impressively landed a novice over this trip here on her seasonal comeback last April, but she's up against a very progressive three-year-old in Paddington. Honiton runs in the Coral Play 'Racing-Super-Series' For Free Handicap and he's possibly worth another chance off this revised mark of 97 having looked ill-at-ease on the fast ground around Epsom early last month. He's been given plenty of time to recover and it looks significant he resumes back at this track, where he won his maiden by nine lengths last summer.