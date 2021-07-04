Gareth Southgate: Racehorse to be named in honour of England manager

The squad have been led to the semi-final by Gareth Southgate and could yet reach the final if they are able to defeat Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

Murphy’s dual-purpose Newmarket yard is named Southgate Stables, and the long-standing link between football and racing has been recently exemplified by Mr McCann’s successive victories for Tom Dascombe, with the two-year-old owned by a group of current and former Liverpool players that includes Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Adam Lallana.

“We’re always trying to be inventive and think of different ways to attract owners into the yard,” she said.

“The yard is called Southgate Stables, so as soon as they got through the group round it made sense to go and reserve it.

“In this game you’ve got to always be looking for new ideas and new ways to move forward, that one connection with somebody new or existing can only be good.

“There are lots of links (with racing and football), there’s obviously Michael Owen and other owners, the links are already there.”