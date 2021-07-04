Euro 2020: Who could England play on their way to winning the Euros?

We take a look at who England will face after they beat Ukraine, plotting their potential route through the semis and the final of Euro 2020.

England finished top of Group D, unbeaten in their three matches and all without conceding a goal. Their two wins came against the two more difficult teams in the group, while their draw came against the incredibly well-drilled and enthusiastic Scotland.

They would then beat Germany 2-0 in the round of 16 - a game that, on paper at least, appeared to be their most difficult before the final. After victory over Die Mannschaft, an attacking England brushed aside Ukraine with a 4-0 win in Rome. That leaves them among the last four teams in the tournament. Who will England play in the semi-finals?

England's victory over Ukraine sets up a semi-final meeting with Denmark - who secured their spot by holding on for a 2-1 win over Czech Republic. Denmark have proven to be the tournament's dark horses and should have won Group B based on Infogol's model using expected goals (xG). They hammered Wales 4-0 in the round of 16 but the win over the Czechs showed a more defensive approach - going ahead and then doing enough to keep the opposition out. After the attacking performance of the Three Lions in Rome, it may be a strategy worth exploring again at Wembley.

Who could England play in the final? Oh boy. So, England are in the final of Euro 2020. Who will they play? What we do know is that it will be a 'big hitter', if they do get there. Italy face Spain in the other semi-final after Roberto Mancini's men got the better of Belgium in their quarter-final meeting. Spain needed penalties to beat Switzerland. Italy are now second-favourites behind England in the outright market - so the bookies expect they will face the Three Lions in the tournament's final game - agreeing with the Infogol assessment.

Italy have arguably been the tournament's outstanding team, and now unbeaten in 32 games it's hard to oppose them. Spain have created plenty of chances, but needed extra-time to get past Croatia, and penalties against the Swiss. Whoever comes out on top in that contest, the final at Wembley, with more than 60,000 fans now allowed to attend, will be some occasion. Especially if England get there.