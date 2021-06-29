Euro 2020: Who could England play on their route the the Euro 2020 final?

We take a look at who England will face if they beat Germany, plotting their potential route through the quarters, the semis and the final of the European Championship.

England finished top of Group D, unbeaten in their three matches and all without conceding a goal. Their two wins came against the two more difficult teams in the group, while their draw came against the incredibly well-drilled and enthusiastic Auld Enemy. When you put it like that, England’s start to Euro 2020 hardly seems the disaster that many people up and down the country are making it out to be. This is where it gets difficult though. Up until six minutes from time in the Germany v Hungary match, England were set for a round of 16 meeting with Portugal, but a late Leon Goretzka equaliser saw the Germans go through as runners-up in Group F, adding a new chapter to one of the oldest rivalries in international football.

Who will England face if they beat Germany? After all the talk pre-tournament about how it could be beneficial for England to throw the group, with a second-placed finish having the potential to set up a better route for the Three Lions, it has actually worked out the opposite way. Winning the group has seen England cruise into the “easy” half of the draw, avoiding the likes of Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal and France, though shock defeats for both the reigning European champions and reigning World champions has really opened up the tournament. A win for England would see them head to Rome to face off against the winner of Sweden v Ukraine in the quarter-final, a game that was initially penciled in as Spain, but with the Swedes topping Group E, England will now avoid the Spaniards until the final, should either of them get there. Given England beat Sweden in the quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup, they will likely fancy their chances of repeating that feat at the same stage of this tournament, whilst a tie against Ukraine would hardly be a disaster for Gareth Southgate’s side - Andriy Shevchenko’s men having been far from impressive throughout the competition so far.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

What about the semis? This needs to be discussed in a hushed whisper, but should England successfully manoeuvre their last 16 and quarter-final ties (shhh), then they will return to Wembley for the semi-final of Euro 2020, where they will face the winner of Czech Republic v Denmark. The Danes were incredibly impressive against Wales, shellacking Robert Page’s side 4-0, while the Czech Republic pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament as they knocked out the Netherlands 2-0. Obviously, England beat the Czech Republic in their final group game, while the Three Lions failed to beat Denmark in their two Nations League meetings, losing once and drawing once. Either way though, given the other half of the draw, England cannot complain too much about the way things have worked out.

Who could England play in the final? Oh boy. So, England are in the final of Euro 2020. Who are they likely to play? With Belgium and Italy facing off in the quarter-final, that obviously means one of those will not make it to the semi-final, but for the team that does progress, their reward will be a trip to Wembley to face the winner of Switzerland v Spain. Spain are now favourites to win the tournament, but particularly after the performance the Swiss put in against France, it is safe to say that all four of Belgium, Italy, Spain and Switzerland really do have a chance of making the final. The final will be held at Wembley, with more than 60,000 fans now allowed to attend. Should England get there, it could be an incredibly special occasion.