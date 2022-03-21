Flat racing's superstar couple, who have ridden over 1400 winners combined including nine Group Ones during their blossoming careers, got engaged on a beach in St Lucia on New Year's Eve in 2020 after being together for around 10 years.

Marquand and Doyle first met on the pony racing circuit as teenagers and have pushed each other on ever since to become two of the most successful current jockeys in the sport.

A week prior to their engagement, the record-breaking Doyle further raised the profile of horse racing to a wider sporting audience when finishing third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote following a memorable 2020 in the saddle.

Not only did the Herefordshire-born ace break her own best for the most winners in a calendar year by a female jockey with 151, she pulled off a brilliant Champions Day double at Ascot – including her first Group One aboard Glen Shiel in the British Champions Sprint.

Doyle was also the third woman behind Gay Kelleway and Hayley turner to claim a first Royal Ascot success on Scarlet Dragon and then hit the headlines by riding five winners on a card at Windsor in the August prior to her becoming the first female to triumph in the Longines International Jockeys Championship in Hong Kong.

Last year the 25-year-old reached the 150 milestone once again - two months ahead of her 2020 schedule - and ended up with a stunning total of 172, just three behind her husband.

That haul included the Group One Goodwood Cup on Trueshan - a race she revealed her mother Caroline emotionally watched from hospital an hour after a breast cancer operation .

Marquand, meanwhile, was third in the 2021 Flat Jockeys’ Championship behind Oisin Murphy and William Buick in a season which saw him win the Group One July Cup Stakes on Starman, while he'd also claimed Group One success in the lucrative Queen Elizabeth Stakes for the second year running on Addeybb in Australia.

Marquand, who grew up near Cheltenham, shot to stardom a year previously when riding Galileo Chrome to glory in the St Leger at Doncaster before triumphing in the prestigious Champion Stakes at Ascot on Addeybb a month later.

The newly weds, who currently live together in Lambourn, Berkshire, will now be hoping their honeymoon period extends to the track.