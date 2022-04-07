Timeform highlight their best bets for Thursday in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and a Flag of note.

The Ratings Banker Pic d’Orhy – 13.45 Aintree

Pic d’Orhy tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings for the Manifesto Novices’ Chase and can give Paul Nicholls a first win in this Grade 1 contest. A strong-travelling front runner who should be well suited by this flat track, he’s been kept fresh for this race since recording his third victory of the season in the Pendil Novices’ Chase at Kempton in February. Going with zest, he was taken on for the lead but still had enough up his sleeve at the finish to assert by a length from Millers Bank who reopposes on worse terms here. Pic d’Orhy’s earlier wins came in a novices’ handicap at Ffos Las and when outjumping his rivals to record an easy success in the Noel Novices’ Chase at Ascot. He has to concede 7 lb to the mare Gin On Lime who’s Pic d’Orhy’s chief threat on the ratings, though she hasn’t been seen since her dramatic – and very fortunate – success at Cheltenham in November when finishing alone after all but coming down herself two out.

The Big Improver Petit Tonnerre – 14.20 Aintree

Irish contenders Pied Piper and Brazil will no doubt be popular after their performances at the Cheltenham Festival where Pied Piper was an excellent third to Vauban in the Triumph Hurdle, while Brazil lowered the colours of the heavily-backed Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. However, they are worth taking on with Jonjo O’Neill’s French import Petit Tonnerre who carries the first colours of Brazil’s owner J. P. McManus. The winner of both his starts in France last year for Jean-Pierre Dubois, the imposing Petit Tonnerre looked potentially smart when outclassing his two older rivals in a handicap at Market Rasen in February, travelling powerfully and recovering from a bad mistake at the last to win going away without his rider having to resort to the whip. He was cut to single-figure odds for the Boodles after that success but missed Cheltenham and it seems significant connections are happy to let him take his chance in this Grade 1 contest instead.

The Timeform Flag Protektorat – 14.55 Aintree Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer