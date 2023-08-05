Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

LOOK BACK SMILING - 18:30 Hamilton

Look Back Smiling resumed winning ways on soft ground at Leicester on Wednesday with a clear-cut two-length win over Media Guest and his trainer Gemma Tutty wisely turns him out again quickly here as he’s unpenalised for that victory in an apprentice race.

Laura Coughlan was on board on that occasion and the partnership has every chance of a quick follow-up under what are likely to be similar conditions, with the apprentice taking 5 lb off his back this time. The Leicester race was over seven furlongs but Look Back Smiling stays further and it was only last month that he failed by just a short head to land a gamble over this evening’s course and distance.