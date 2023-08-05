Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Hamilton this evening.
Look Back Smiling resumed winning ways on soft ground at Leicester on Wednesday with a clear-cut two-length win over Media Guest and his trainer Gemma Tutty wisely turns him out again quickly here as he’s unpenalised for that victory in an apprentice race.
Laura Coughlan was on board on that occasion and the partnership has every chance of a quick follow-up under what are likely to be similar conditions, with the apprentice taking 5 lb off his back this time. The Leicester race was over seven furlongs but Look Back Smiling stays further and it was only last month that he failed by just a short head to land a gamble over this evening’s course and distance.
Two Auld Pals is a regular at Hamilton and returns there this evening in search of a second course-and-distance win of the summer. He’s been in top form for Jim Goldie of late and still looks on a good mark.
His latest start came at Ayr nine days ago where he failed to land a mini-gamble but bumped into a well-treated rival from the Sir Mark Prescott stable, Golden Shot. Prior to that, Two Auld Pals was denied a hat-trick when going down to another progressive southern raider, Ibrahimovic, over this evening's course and distance. Successful in an amateurs' contest here over the same trip in June when following up a win at Carlisle earlier that month, it should be his turn to get his head in front again this evening.