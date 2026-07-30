Horse racing tips: Glorious Goodwood Friday July 31

Andrew Asquith has three selections on the fourth day of Glorious Goodwood.

The Verdict: Friday July 31 1pt win Believitanduncan in 13:50 Goodwood at 5/1 (bet365) - 9/2 William Hill, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral 1pt win Tribal Chief in 15:00 Goodwood at 8/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) - 7/1 bet365, Betfred, Betvictor 1pt win Astracornus in 17:20 Goodwood at 13/2 (bet365, William Hill) - 6/1 General Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets Betfair Sportsbook

A maximum field of 18 is set to go to post for the unique Coral Goodwood Handicap over just over two and a half miles and this year they will be using starting stalls. Valiancy started favourite for the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot and he is once again heading the market. He has long since appealed as the type to relish two miles, and he could well get this even longer marathon trip, but he’s going six furlongs further than he ever has been so it is hard to be dogmatic he will. The horse who I’m sure will relish this test of stamina is the Alan King-trained BELIEVITANDUNCAN who arrives on a roll having won his last three starts on the Flat at two miles.

He has proved a revelation since joining King – he’s also won three times over hurdles at up to two and a half miles – and he’s cashed in on a lenient mark back on the Flat this season. The winning run started at Ascot where he comfortably beat a next-time-out winner and landed some nice bets in the process and he was even more impressive when defeating his main market rival at Chester next time. He defied another 5lb rise when completing a hat-trick in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle last time in what has become typical fashion, his jockey getting to work on him entering the straight and he found plenty for pressure. Newcastle has a stiff finish which can lend itself nicely for the closers, so for Believitanducan to grind it out in the manner he did not only suggests he’s still some way ahead of his mark, but also that stamina is his forte.

He recorded a quicker time than the Northumberland Plate over the same course and distance on the same card that day, which shines a brighter light on his performance, and another 5lb rise looks fairly lenient for a relatively unexposed five-year-old who is clearly on an upward curve. Believitanducan’s run style suggests this is the perfect race for him and William Buick in the saddle once more is another big positive – he has a 35% strike rate when riding for the yard. There is no cut away at Goodwood on Friday or Saturday, and it has the potential to cause havoc in the Coral Golden Mile. When looking at the race last week I liked the claims of Beagle Boy, who beat subsequent John Smith’s Cup winner at Sandown last time, so his form looks rock-solid. He’s made his way to the head of the betting since declarations, though, and is more than half the odds he was last week. I’ve missed the boat there, but I’m willing to row in again with TRIBAL CHIEF, who continues to leave the impression he’s ready to win one of these big handicaps.

Indeed, he’s an habitual slow starter from the stalls, but he totally blew the start in the race won by Indalo (Ebts Guard third) at Sandown last time, and he did extremely well to finish as close as he did given he was tailed off by around five lengths in the first furlong. He was only beaten three lengths at the line, so in theory he should have gone very close to winning that race, and he made up plenty of ground in the final two furlongs. His performances in the Lincoln and the Victoria Cup previously also suggested we’re dealing with a horse who is currently ahead of his mark, and this race which will likely be run at a blistering pace, will suit his run style down to a tee. As we all know, luck in-running – particularly with no cut away – is going to be paramount to everyone’s chances, especially hold-up performers, but he couldn’t have a better jockey on to deploy such tactics, and this race has probably been his main target all season given he’s trained by the local David Menuisier. Later on the card I also like the look of another Menuisier horse and that is ASTRACORNUS in the World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap.

He showed promise in a couple of strong races on his first two starts back this season and duly took a big step forward when opening his account on handicap debut at Nottingham last month. That was a much improved display and there was plenty to like about the way he did it, still looking rough around the edges but displaying a nice turn of foot to reel in the favourite who appeared to have stolen first march. That form was franked by the runner-up who won easily next time and Astracornus shaped particularly well in defeat at Newbury last time in what was somewhat of a muddling race. He was beaten only a nose by an unexposed three-year-old filly and strongly indicated he’s ready for this step up to a mile and a half, making good headway under pressure close home and only just failing to prevail. This will require more back against his own age group in a race filled with other potential improvers, but his mark of 74 almost certainly underestimates him and I’m expecting him to improve another chunk over this extra two furlongs in a race which has a fair bit of pace in it. Published at 15:24 BST on 30/07/26