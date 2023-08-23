Horse racing tips for York on Thursday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at York on Thursday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

13:50 - Sky Bet Lowther Stakes Timeform top-rated: Relief Rally (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours Low Pace Forecast: Very Strong Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually the ones to go along with but the pace is predicted to be very strong and that will probably hurt the chances of CHERRY BLOSSOM (IRE) while improving those of RELIEF RALLY (IRE). Individual Price Hint: RELIEF RALLY (IRE) touched an in-running high at least twice her starting Betfair SP when successful last time.

14:25 - Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes Timeform top-rated: Persica (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Strongly favours low Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: Given the pace forecast is very strong TWILIGHT ROMANCE will probably find PERSICA (IRE) too strong at the business end. Individual Price Hint: DRAGON LEADER (IRE) touched an in-running high at least twice his starting Betfair SP when winning last time.

15:00 - Clipper Stakes Timeform top-rated: Northern Express (2 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours low Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: The projection that the pace is likely to be very strong almost certainly won’t help THE GATEKEEPER (IRE) but will help NORTHERN EXPRESS (IRE). Individual Price Hint: DUTCH DECOY traded at 50% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

15:35 - Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks Timeform top-rated: Stay Alert (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: Those dropped out in rear have a better record than those ridden up with the pace at this trip here but the forecast pace isn’t particularly strong so that could well work against STAY ALERT in favour of AL HUSN (IRE). Individual Price Hint: STAY ALERT traded at 25% or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

16:10 - British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes Timeform top-rated: Modaara (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Statistics show that prominent racers are generally disadvantaged at this trip here and with a strong end-to-end gallop looking likely that could mean MAKINMEDOIT (IRE) will be a better bet than MODAARA. Individual Price Hint: MODAARA was beaten last time out when trading at 50% or less of her starting Betfair SP.

16:45 - Or8wellness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap Timeform top-rated: Aragon Castle (1lb clear) Draw Bias: Against high Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: The predicted very strong pace means expectations for BALON D'OR should be downgraded while those of ARAGON CASTLE (IRE) should be upgraded. Individual Price Hint: STRAIGHT A can be expected to be off the lead early so given our pace calculations seems likely to trade much higher than Betfair SP as has occurred before when successful.

Build-A-Bet with Sky Bet throughout York's Ebor Festival

17:20 - British EBF 40th Anniversary Fillies' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Nigiri (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against High Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: The prospects of NIGIRI (IRE) rather than FARHH TO SHY will almost certainly be decreased if the pace is as unrelenting as is forecast. Individual Price Hint: ROYAL DRESS (IRE) will probably be reined back early on so considering the probable pace scenario can be expected to trade much higher than Betfair SP as she has done before when winning.

The Ratings Choice Modaara - 16:10 York

Modaara and Makinmedoit have a clear edge over their rivals on form - there is an 8 lb gap to the next contender on the figures - but the unexposed Modaara could be the one to side with. Modaara was last of five in a Group 3 at Haydock on her latest outing but it's easy enough to excuse the run as when asked for her effort she seemed unsuited by the very quick ground - which was described as firm by Timeform - after travelling fluently for much of the contest. She is perhaps better judged on the smart form she showed when running out a wide-margin winner of a novice on her reappearance at Kempton, scoring in the style of one destined for much better things, and she remains with potential.

The Big Improver Cherry Blossom - 13:50 York

Cherry Blossom is clearly held in some regard as the €360,000 yearling purchase was sent off favourite when making her debut in a five-furlong listed race at Naas last month. She was only fourth at Naas but she shaped with encouragement and then built on that promise to register an emphatic success in a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh 12 days ago, forging five lengths clear under just a hands-and-heels ride. That victory - which represented a big step forward on form - was achieved in a fast time and doesn't leave Cherry Blossom with much to find on ratings in the Lowther (she is 3 lb behind top-rated Relief Rally). Cherry Blossom should have plenty still to come after only a couple of starts and she can take this step up in class in her stride.

The Timeform Flag Aragon Castle - 16:45 York Flag: Hot Trainer, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

Aragon Castle left his debut form well behind when getting off the mark at Epsom last month and he ran at least as well when runner-up under a penalty at Chester a couple of weeks ago. That novice was run at a true gallop and the timefigure he clocked there suggests an opening BHA mark of 86 might underestimate him. His trainer Andrew Balding remains in good form and he will have the assistance of Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time here so, with the potential of more to come after only three starts, he looks like a big player on his handicap debut.