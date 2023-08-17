York Ebor Festival tips: Sky Bet Build-A-Bet

Throughout the four-day meeting we'll be pulling together four or five selections to create an exclusive Build-A-Bet, hopefully giving you the chance to win big from small stakes and keep the excitement levels up ahead of every race.

Copper Knight to place in 1.50 York (7 places)

Copper Knight is a sprinting legend in these parts with seven course wins to his name, the latest of which came just last month. He's still on a fair mark and while winning another race this strong may be beyond him, he should be right in the shake-up once again.

Ballymount Boy to place in 2.25 York (2 places)

Snapped up by rising force Wathnan Racing after a fine second to Vandeek in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, Ballymount Boy's form that reads exceptionally well now in light of the winner's Group win in France on Sunday. He should stay seven furlongs easily and sets a warm standard in this field.

Gregory to win 3.00 York by 2 lengths+

Gregory runs in the same silks as Ballymount Boy and is unbeaten from three starts, taking the step up to Group 2 level in his stride with a ready success in the Queen's Vase (1m6f) at Royal Ascot. Slight drop in distance here of no great concern and he can take the next step along the road to the St Leger.

Paddington to win 3.35 York

Paddington is simply a winning machine for Aidan O'Brien this year. He's conquered all before him so far, successfully dropping back to a mile (from this 10 furlong distance) to win the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last time. Gets the beneficial 7lb weight-for-age allowance from older rivals in this and is going to take the world of beating once more.

Tronador to place in 4.10 York (5 places)

Tronador backed up his Flat success at Limerick with a creditable third over hurdles at Bellewstown and confirmed his current well-being with an eye-catching effort in third at Goodwood last time, meeting trouble in the run and never nearer than at the finish. He gets another chance off the same mark here and has more suitable ground conditions which will help.