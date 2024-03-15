Horse racing tips for Kempton and Southwell on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Rogue Dream - 18:45 Southwell

Rogue Dream failed to make an impact in maiden and novice company but she showed much-improved form when runner-up on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, finding only a stable-switcher who also took a big step forward too strong. That effort identified Rogue Dream as a well-handicapped filly and she didn't need to improve on that form to defy the same mark at Kempton four days later, winning with more more in hand than the margin of three-quarters of a length might suggest. Those handicap efforts were over seven furlongs so Rogue Dream needs to prove her effectiveness back in trip, but she looks well treated off just a 3 lb higher mark and is at least 3 lb clear on Timeform's figures with the promise of more to come.

The Big Improver Issar d'Airy - 13:35 Kempton

Issar d'Airy managed to win a couple of times over hurdles but he has already run to a much higher level over fences and remains open to further improvement as a chaser. He scored with plenty in hand on his chasing debut at Newbury in December and then showed a good attitude to defy an 8 lb higher mark back at that venue a month later, getting the better of a subsequent winner with the pair 23 lengths clear. He's up another 8 lb here but he's on an upward curve and is still unexposed as a chaser.

The Timeform Flag Outlaw Peter - 14:45 Kempton Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Outlaw Peter enjoyed a productive campaign last term, winning four times, most notably the handicap hurdle on this card. He's taken well to chasing this season and has shaped promisingly the last twice, finishing runner-up over this course and distance and then third at Musselburgh last month. A notable feature of both displays was the strength with which Outlaw Peter travelled, moving like a horse ahead of his mark, and he looks set to launch a bold bid at a track that rewards speed.