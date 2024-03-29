Horse racing tips for Haydock and Musselburgh on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Walsingham - 17:50 Musselburgh

Walsingham is still a maiden but he looked unlucky not to win on his final start for Dermot Weld at Leopardstown last season as he was short of room early in the straight and was only denied by a nose after finishing well when in the clear. That was a career-best effort from Walsingham, even without considering he could have clocked a higher figure with better luck in running, and he looks to have been let in lightly from an opening BHA mark of 78. He is at least 4 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures and starts out for his new connections with David O'Meara's team in excellent order.

The Big Improver Individualism - 13:50 Musselburgh

Individualism failed to win in four starts as a juvenile but he showed plenty to work with, notably splitting a couple of subsequent winners when runner-up at Musselburgh on his penultimate start (the fourth also won next time out). Individualism's fifth at Newmarket on his final outing of last season is also strong form (the first and third both won next time out) and there's a feeling that an opening BHA handicap mark of 78 could underestimate him, particularly as there's plenty of scope for improvement. He's a half-brother to Group winners Subjectivist and Sir Ron Priestley, and that stamina on the dam's side of the pedigree suggests that Individualism should raise his game now tackling a mile for the first time (previously tried only around seven furlongs).

The Timeform Flag Numitor - 15:15 Haydock Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Numitor was ultimately beaten ten lengths in fourth on his belated return at Exeter 11 days ago but he went with loads of enthusiasm under a positive ride and shaped as if retaining the bulk of his ability on his first outing in veterans' company. Numitor jumped boldly and raced with zest at the head of affairs but, after kicking on three out, he was collared at the second last and tied up on the run-in as the positive ride on testing ground took a toll. He's entitled to be fitter with that outing under his belt, he's eased another 3 lb and his style of racing is well suited to Haydock, where he ran well to finish second on his only previous outing at the track.