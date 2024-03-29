Meydan Tips for Dubai World Cup night at Meydan

The Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan is once again upon us. The fascinating eight-race thoroughbred card is chock-full of international runners, featuring the likes of Lord North – gunning for a fourth successive Dubai Turf – and multiple Group-1 scorer Auguste Rodin going for the Dubai Sheema Classic. All this leads us up nicely to the Dubai World Cup (16:35) itself, worth a somewhat hefty $12 million dollars (USD) in prize money alone.

Last year’s winner, the Japanese-trained Ushba Tesoro, is back for more and currently heads the market. He’s only met defeat on dirt three times from eleven starts, one of those when second to US challenger Senor Buscador in the Saudi Cup last month. In a strongly-run race, both came from right out the back to catch long-time leader Saudi Crown (who goes in the Godolphin Mile, 12:05), Ushba Tesoro briefly getting his head in front only for Senor Buscador to collar him in the dying strides.

Given their very similar run styles, the stronger they go out in front the better. That is sometimes easier said than done, particularly on a track that usually sees front-runners to best effect, such as Meydan. However, there is a chance that Wilson Tesoro, in the same ownership as Ushba Tesoro, is in the field as a pacemaker.

Speaking of which, Derma Sotogake was most impressive when winning the UAE Derby from the front last year after drawing the inside gate. He’s only raced three times since, all at the top level, his best finish since when second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with the Saudi Cup 1-2 behind him on that occasion. A return to forcing tactics would make him very interesting.

The home team have a strong pair of contenders in Kabirkhan and Laurel River. Kabirkhan was a prolific winner when formerly trained in both Kazakhstan and Russia. That may not sound like a great deal in the wider picture of international racing these days, but he’s also two from two since being shipped to the UAE. Both were visually impressive successes, with the latter earning Doug Watson a long awaited first Group 1 in the Al Maktoum Challenge at this venue in January.

Laurel River was formerly trained in the US by Bob Baffert and was a steadily progressive sort. After winning the Pat O’Brien Stakes at Del Mar in August 2022 he wasn’t seen on the track until January this year, by which time he’d been sent into the care of Bhupat Seemar. That run was clearly needed, as back at a more adequate one mile in the Burj Nahaar here next time, he dominated the field with a thumping 7 length success. In this spot he has at least 6 Ib to find on Timeform ratings, whilst facing an extra two furlongs on his first go in Group 1 company.

So, a fascinating race is anticipated, but with trying to unravel how it will fully play out, this is one I can sit out from a betting perspective. I do have selections elsewhere on the card which we will take a look at now.