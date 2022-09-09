Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for one hour from the time of publication - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (*does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

True Champion in the making?

The Irish Champion Stakes takes top billing at Leopardstown on Saturday and all eyes on returning Coral-Eclipse winner Vadeni who could yet tempt connections into a shot at next month’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

A potential move up to 12 furlongs at Longchamp would bring stamina fears into play but regardless of future movements, the mile and a quarter this weekend really suits Jean-Claude Rouget’s colt as a sharp turn of foot is clearly his most dangerous weapon.

He's odds-on in a few places at the time of writing and looks plenty short enough despite the obvious appeal.

Mishriff, generally 4/1, is not the sort of horse to be writing off in a hurry and he was in all likelihood back to something like his very best when chasing home Baaeed at York. It’s hard to argue he wasn’t unlucky in the Eclipse before disappointing in the King George and the booking of Colin Keane is a suitably punchy move from John and Thady Gosden ahead of this particular assignment.

On pure value grounds, the Fabrice Chappet-trained Onesto looks to be flying under the radar, largely down to his high-profile compatriot. The pair of them featured in the same Group Three contest at Longchamp back in April, Vadeni finishing fifth and Onesto eighth after they were both held up off the pace.

Vadeni again had Onesto well in arrears (fifth, beaten almost seven lengths) when running away with the Prix du Jockey Club, but stall two was a significant advantage for the winner, with Onesto doing well in the circumstances having been posted out in 14 and never able to get into a challenging position.

He’s since won the Grand Prix de Paris over a mile and a half in taking fashion, emerging from the back of the small field to mow down Simca Mille (runs in Sunday's Prix Niel), who had enjoyed an easy lead.

The bare form doesn’t match up to that of Vadeni or Mishriff, but Simca Mille had won his previous three starts, including at Group Three level, and third home El Bodegon, who had followed home Vadeni in the Jockey Club, has since finished third to Deauville Legend in the Great Voltigeur, so it's far from worthless.

Bred to be a real champion, sired by Frankel out of a Sea The Stars mare, Onesto may get away with a drop back in trip at Leopardstown, but a combination of his often exaggerated hold-up tactics, together with a lack of pace in the race in general, is enough to put me off parting with my cash on this occasion. He's probably one to stay positive about with the Arc in mind.