Haggas to strike at Goodwood

AL MUBHIR shapes like a horse that is going to improve for time and stepping up in trip and he can prove himself leniently treated in the William Hill Handicap at Goodwood on Sunday (live on ITV).

William Haggas’ son of Frankel was a backend two-year-old who impressed when winning on his debut at Newmarket last October, while his dam, Muffri’Ha, improved in the second half of her three-year-old campaign.

Haggas has given him time, running him twice in the spring at Goodwood and Haydock, on both occasions hinting he’d appreciate a step up in trip having been outpaced at crucial points in each race.

After 100 days off he’s interesting on his first go at 10 furlongs from a mark of 91 here, his two-and-a-quarter length fourth to the now 108-rated Phantom Flight last time a top piece of form in the context of this race.

Falling Shadow was bumped up 6lb for finishing second last time and has a job on to give weight away to everything here, while Savvy Victory succumbed to a Haggas-trained horse in Protagonist last time.

Al Mubhir can ensure lightning strikes twice.