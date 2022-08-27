With Matt Brocklebank on his summer holidays Ben Linfoot has this week's value selections with two bets for the ITV Sunday cards at Goodwood and Beverley.
1pt win Al Mubhir in 3.00 Goodwood at 9/2 (bet365)
1pt win Tatterstall in 3.15 Beverley at 12/1 (bet365)
AL MUBHIR shapes like a horse that is going to improve for time and stepping up in trip and he can prove himself leniently treated in the William Hill Handicap at Goodwood on Sunday (live on ITV).
William Haggas’ son of Frankel was a backend two-year-old who impressed when winning on his debut at Newmarket last October, while his dam, Muffri’Ha, improved in the second half of her three-year-old campaign.
Haggas has given him time, running him twice in the spring at Goodwood and Haydock, on both occasions hinting he’d appreciate a step up in trip having been outpaced at crucial points in each race.
After 100 days off he’s interesting on his first go at 10 furlongs from a mark of 91 here, his two-and-a-quarter length fourth to the now 108-rated Phantom Flight last time a top piece of form in the context of this race.
Falling Shadow was bumped up 6lb for finishing second last time and has a job on to give weight away to everything here, while Savvy Victory succumbed to a Haggas-trained horse in Protagonist last time.
Al Mubhir can ensure lightning strikes twice.
It’s slim pickings on the rest of the Goodwood card but TATTERSTALL looks a bet at Beverley in the bet365 Nursery Handicap at 12/1.
The Bungle Inthejungle colt showed ability at Ripon and Beverley on his first two starts, finishing third to The Platinum Queen on debut before an excellent second to Secret Guest on his second start.
Sent off at 100/30 last time at Ayr, he tried to lead in a strong headwind and the conditions did for him, so a line can be put through that run.
A mark of 76 looks fair on the balance of his form and he looks slightly underestimated by the bookies on his nursery debut.
Published at 1535 BST on 27/08/22
