Matt Brocklebank made a profit on Wednesday thanks to a couple of each-way fancies and is back with three value selections to consider on day three at Goodwood.

Value Bet Tips: Thursday July 31 1pt win Fort George in 1.20 Goodwood at 12/1 (Coral, BoyleSports, Paddy Power) 1pt win Bedtime Story in 3.05 Goodwood at 6/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Dyonisos in 3.45 Goodwood at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)