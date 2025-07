Matt Brocklebank picks out the best value on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including an each-way tip at a massive price in the principal handicap.

Value Bet Tips: Friday August 1 1pt win Tashkhan in 1.20 Goodwood at 9/1 (bet365) 0.5pts e.w. Whitcombe Rockstar in 2.30 Goodwood at 100/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Ride The Thunder in 4.55 Goodwood at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets