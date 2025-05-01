Horse racing tips: Best bets for Newmarket and Goodwood on Friday 2 May

Andrew Asquith steps in for Ben Linfoot and has three selections for the ITV action on Friday.

Horse racing tips: Friday May 2 1pt win Dante's Lad in 2.55 Newmarket at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Sea Just In Time in 3.10 Goodwood at 16/1 (General) 2pts win Miss Information in 3.30 Newmarket at 10/3 (bet365, William Hill, Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Guineas meeting starts at Newmarket of Friday and the Betfred ‘The Classic Bookmaker’ Handicap looks an interesting three-year-old handicap, with a host of lightly-raced, unexposed horses set to go to post. The one who takes my eye at the prices is DANTE’S LAD, who had some solid form in Ireland, and made the perfect start for George Boughey at Kempton in November, where he proved one and a quarter lengths too good for the reopposing Wild Nature, and now meets that rival on 2lb better terms.

He is bred to develop into a smart middle-distance performer this season, but he doesn’t look devoid of speed either, and his debut run, when two and a half lengths behind subsequent pattern winner and Derby hope Delacroix, reads very well. Dante’s Lad didn’t build on that for Joseph O’Brien, but he showed himself a well-handicapped horse when opening his account in November, and I was impressed how he quickened clear off a steady pace that day. He was well supported to make a winning start for Boughey and never really gave his backers anything to be worried about, always well positioned, and when the gap opened at the cut away he quickly put the race to bed. Interestingly, he has been gelded since, and that screams to me that he’s a horse who has the potential to progress through the ranks on turf this season. Dante’s Lad looks fairly priced with that in mind following a 5lb rise even with some reservations with his draw in stall 1. Thirty-five minutes later, there doesn’t appear to be much pace in the Betfred ‘Nifty 50’ Handicap, and I think that MISS INFORMATION will be well positioned to strike in the closing stages.

She has made the running on more than one occasion in the past and she caught the eye on her reappearance over this course and distance at the Craven meeting. That was her first start for seven months and she cruised into contention on the bridle around two furlongs out, looking a likely winner as her rivals were pushed along until the lack of a recent run seemingly told.

Miss Information finished a few lengths adrift of Fifty Nifty on that occasion, but unlike that rival, she was asked to make her challenge furthest away from the favoured stand-side rail, which didn’t help her cause, and she now enjoys a 4lb pull at the weights with him. She has also bagged stall 7, which should ensure that Oisin Murphy can make a quick dart for the stands’ rail if needed and, in the hope she is given a positive ride, she could prove hard to peg back with her reappearance run under her belt. O'Meara recruit worth second look Over at Goodwood, the British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes looks an interesting renewal, and looking at the betting, I think that SEA JUST IN TIME is just too big at around 20/1. This filly was trained by William Haggas last season, and I remember her debut success on the opening day of the Guineas meeting at Newmarket last season vividly.

Admittedly, that form didn’t really work out for all subsequent winners came out of the race, but she was in a completely different league to her opposition, cruising up three furlongs out and quickening clear showing signs of greenness in the closing stages. Such was the impression she made that day she was immediately talked up into a potential Oaks contender, but Haggas isn’t a trainer to rush his horses, and chose to bring her on more gradually and opting to run her in a Listed race at Goodwood instead. Sea Just In Time was all the rage in the betting for her second start, and despite not meeting market expectations, that was a muddling affair which more or less turned into a sprint for home and she still looked inexperienced. She had no trouble landing the odds back down in grade at Kempton next time, making the most of a good opportunity, but she again disappointed back in Listed company at Yarmouth on her final start. That is a bit of a concern, but she was a leggy filly last season, and she should have filled into her frame more over the winter months. New connections went to 280,000 guineas to purchase her at the Tatts December sale and she has joined a trainer in David O’Meara who is a dab hand at rejuvenating new recruits – he did excellent with Penitent who was previously trained by Haggas. Sea Just In Time has a bit to find on the figures, but I think she is just the type to develop into an even better four-year-old and, though she may not be the most straightforward, she is a filly with stacks of ability, and fresh also may be the best time to catch her. Preview published at 1428 BST on 01/05/25