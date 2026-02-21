Horse racing tips: Best bets at Navan on Sunday February 22

Andrew Asquith has just the one bet this Sunday, which comes in an interesting handicap at Naas.

Sunday View: Sunday February 22 1pt e.w. Mywayofthinkin in the 17:00 Naas at 9/1 (William Hill - 1/4 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leading owner J. P. McManus has won the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Nas Na Riogh Novice Handicap Chase six times in the last 10 years and he is represented by a host of unexposed, and interesting types in this year’s renewal. You would imagine Mark Walsh would have had the pick of JPs five runners, and he’s chosen to ride Goraibhmaithagat, who produced his best effort over fences when finishing third on his handicap debut in this sphere over course and distance last month. However, he looked like one in need of a bigger test of stamina on that occasion. Of more interest, from my point of view, is the Gavin Cromwell-trained MYWAYOFTHINKIN, who also recorded his best performance over fences in a novice over an extended 17 furlongs at Limerick over the Christmas period.

It’s been no secret that Cromwell hasn’t been firing on all cylinders for the majority of this season, and a 9% strike rate attests that, but there have been better signs more recently. He’s had six winners at the time of writing so far this month, and Mywayofthinkin looks a potential improver now sent handicapping. He would have likely finished even closer on his latest start but for meeting some interference, still having every chance entering the straight and starting to build up a head of steam when hampered by a faller at the second-last. His rider did well to stay on board, which clearly halted his momentum, but Mywayofthinkin went on to wing the last, and wasn’t given too much of a hard time on the run-in once it became apparent he wasn’t going to get on terms with the principals. That race wasn’t run at a true gallop, so the form couldn’t be rated too highly, but it's beginning to work out, with the winner running respectably to finish second back over hurdles next time, and the third has opened his account over fences in clear-cut fashion since.

Mywayofthinkin had just one start in a handicap over hurdles, finishing third in a useful contest at Fairyhouse from a mark of 123, so his opening chase mark of 116 looks particularly lenient, and I was surprised to see him priced up as big as he is. He’s from a family the trainer knows well, too, being a half-brother to smart chaser Limerick Lace, who won this race a couple of years ago, and also useful performer Ilikedwayurthinkin. He has a background in points, so there should be even more to come from him over fences, and the return to this longer trip will also be in his favour. Preview posted 15:35 GMT on 21/02/2026