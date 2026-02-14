Horse racing tips: Best bets at Navan on Sunday February 15

The ground is set to be testing at Punchestown and that will mean the 1xbet.ie Grand National Trial Handicap Chase will be a thorough test of stamina.

It is a race that Gordon Elliott has farmed over the last eight years, winning the race six times in that period, and he’s now chasing his fifth straight win. Last year’s winner, Fortunedefortunata, returns to defend his crown, but he’s totally out of form at present, and of Elliott’s six runners, it is LUCKY LYREEN who has the right sort of profile for this test.

He only made his debut over fences in November, beaten a street by Final Demand at Navan, and he was never involved in another deep race at Fairyhouse just 13 days later.

Lucky Lyreen was again well beaten on his qualifying run in a race with plenty of above-average sorts on New Year’s Day, but he was much shorter in the betting for his handicap debut upped to three miles at Down Royal last month, and he duly showed much improved form.

He had allotted a mark 16lb lower than his peak hurdles rating and very much took advantage fitted with first-time cheekpieces, overcoming some adversity when shuffled back towards the latter half of the race, but soon back in contention jumping three from home, and he entered the lead between the final two fences.

From there Lucky Lyreen displayed a tremendous attitude, holding on grimly close home from another well handicapped and reopposing Born Braver, with the pair pulling 26 lengths clear of the third.

The latter is weighted to reverse the form, especially with a conditional rider taking off a further 5lb, but that was just Lucky Lyreen’s fourth start over fences, and the suspicion is he remains some way ahead of his mark following an 8lb rise in the weights.

Furthermore, he’s sure to relish this longer trip, as he shapes like a dour stayer, and based on his exploits over hurdles, he remains with plenty of scope to improve further in this sphere.