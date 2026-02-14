Horse racing tips: Best bets at Navan on Sunday February 15

Andrew Asquith has picked out two bets at Punchestown and Musselburgh on Sunday.
1pt win Lucky Lyreen in the 14:30 Punchestown at 13/2 (William Hill, 6/1 General)
1pt win Bold Light in the 16:20 Musselburgh at 12/1 (bet365, Paddy Power)
The ground is set to be testing at Punchestown and that will mean the 1xbet.ie Grand National Trial Handicap Chase will be a thorough test of stamina.
It is a race that Gordon Elliott has farmed over the last eight years, winning the race six times in that period, and he’s now chasing his fifth straight win. Last year’s winner, Fortunedefortunata, returns to defend his crown, but he’s totally out of form at present, and of Elliott’s six runners, it is LUCKY LYREEN who has the right sort of profile for this test.
He only made his debut over fences in November, beaten a street by Final Demand at Navan, and he was never involved in another deep race at Fairyhouse just 13 days later.
Lucky Lyreen was again well beaten on his qualifying run in a race with plenty of above-average sorts on New Year’s Day, but he was much shorter in the betting for his handicap debut upped to three miles at Down Royal last month, and he duly showed much improved form.
He had allotted a mark 16lb lower than his peak hurdles rating and very much took advantage fitted with first-time cheekpieces, overcoming some adversity when shuffled back towards the latter half of the race, but soon back in contention jumping three from home, and he entered the lead between the final two fences.
From there Lucky Lyreen displayed a tremendous attitude, holding on grimly close home from another well handicapped and reopposing Born Braver, with the pair pulling 26 lengths clear of the third.
The latter is weighted to reverse the form, especially with a conditional rider taking off a further 5lb, but that was just Lucky Lyreen’s fourth start over fences, and the suspicion is he remains some way ahead of his mark following an 8lb rise in the weights.
Furthermore, he’s sure to relish this longer trip, as he shapes like a dour stayer, and based on his exploits over hurdles, he remains with plenty of scope to improve further in this sphere.
The ground at Musselburgh won’t be as bad – described as soft, good to soft in places at the time of writing – and the one race which interests me on the card is the Famous Five Handicap Chase.
The Harry Derham-trained Jus de Citron is the least exposed in the field and is sure to be popular following his promising debut over fences at Newcastle last month, but there was also promise to glean from BOLD LIGHT’s chase debut at this course a fortnight ago.
He enjoyed a good time of it over hurdles last season, winning three times, including at this course and a handicap at Kelso from a BHA mark of 123. Bold Light didn’t offer much in that sphere in three starts this campaign, but he took well to chasing at the first time of asking in what was a stronger race than this.
I thought Bold Light shaped quite a bit better than the bare result on that occasion, given a patient ride from the outset in a race where the winner made all of the running and the remainder finished in the order they were positioned throughout.
He briefly looked like getting into contention in the straight, his jockey not going for everything and seemingly still travelling well, but he hit the second-last and that halted his momentum.
Bold Light wasn’t really given a hard time from there, having nothing left to give and just allowed to come home in his own time. It’s worth noting that his yard are showing signs of turning a corner after a below-average season so far – they had three winners at Kelso on Friday – and Bold Light looks potentially well treated having been dropped a further 2lb. I was surprised to see him at a double-figure price in this lesser race and he’s worth chancing to progress from his debut in this sphere.
