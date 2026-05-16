Horse racing tips: Best bets at Hamilton and Ripon on Sunday May 17

Andrew Asquith had a 9/2 winner last Sunday and has three more selections at Hamilton and Ripon in his latest column.

Sunday View: Sunday May 17 1pt win Ghaiyya in the 16:45 Hamilton at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, 15/2 General) 1pt win Far Ahead in the 16:50 Ripon at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Letsbefrank in the 18:45 Hamilton at 7/2 (bet365, William Hill, 10/3 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets Betfair Sportsbook

The Sunday Series returns at Hamilton this weekend and, as usual, there are plenty of competitive handicaps to sieve through. One of the more interesting bets on the card comes in the Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap in the shape of the Charlie Johnston-trained GHAIYYA.

She is a half-sister to very smart Sir Ron Priestly and top-class Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, both of whom hit their peaks as four-year-olds for this yard, and she proved better than ever when making a winning return over a mile and a half at Doncaster last month. There was plenty to like about that effort, coming off the bridle earlier than most, but it was her stamina which shone through, pushed along to get on terms with the leaders and only asserting inside the final furlong, comprehensively getting the better of the odds-on favourite who had made the frame in the Melrose last season. That form has a solid look to it, and she’s really interesting now moving up further in trip given her relations and how she shapes in her races. Ghaiyya is just the type to go on progressing for a while yet, and a subsequent 5lb rise in the weights looks lenient enough for a horse with a progressive profile. Later on the card LETSBEFRANK looks a good bet to follow up her Sunday Series win at Musselburgh three weeks ago in the Flutter Proud To Support Young Lives Vs Cancer Apprentice Handicap.

He had an excellent year in 2024, bagging himself a £100,000 bonus for winning three races in this series, and it looks like connections will campaign him to try and repeat the feat. Letsbefrank made his return from a reduced mark following a disappointing campaign last year, but he looked back to his best as he pulled the race out of the fire from an almost impossible position. When you watch that race back it’s hard to fathom how he got his head in front, having plenty to do upon entering the straight and looking like he was just going to stay on at the one pace. He found plenty for pressure, however, having to come through plenty of horses and finishing with a real flourish in the final 100 yards.

Musselburgh is a sharp track, so he can be marked up further for the manner of his success, as the reposing Fast Fred, who traded as short as 1.44 in-running, appeared to have stolen a march. Letsbefrank is down slightly in trip now, but there is a stiff finish at Hamilton which will suit him well, while there also promises to be a strong pace to aim at given several of these like to get on with things. The race should set up perfectly for Letsbefrank, who won over this course and distance last summer, and a subsequent 4lb rise still leaves him on a competitive mark. At Ripon, the Swinton Park Silver Anniversary Cup Handicap isn’t a strong race by any means, but it’s one that FAR AHEAD is more than capable of winning, and he’s a horse to be interested in all of a sudden having caught the eye at Beverley last time.

He looked like one who would develop into a useful handicapper when opening his account at Catterick in good style last season, but things haven’t quite worked out that way since. Far Ahead was given a perhaps lofty mark of 83 after that success and he’s struggled in handicaps, particularly this year, failing to beat a rival on his first four starts, but there was plenty more encouragement to glean from his latest run. He was settled in rear and was still travelling well when all of his rivals were off the bridle, but he had nowhere to go hemmed in on the far-side rail, his jockey having to sit and suffer. When the gaps did come, it was too late in the day, but Far Ahead stayed on well under a hands-and-heels ride, sure to having finished much closer with a clearer run. He has a wide draw to contend with, and similar hold-up tactics aren’t often seen to best effect at Ripon, but he’s down to a career-low mark, and is worth chancing to build on his Beverley run. Preview posted at 16:40 BST on 16/05/2026