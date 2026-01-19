Horse racing tips and horses to follow

After a flurry of recent winners including Shoeshine Boy (11/2), Big Zouk (11/8), Matiwo (15/8) and Top Target (7/2), David Massey guides us throug the week ahead.

There’s some good racing coming up at the weekend, with Trials Day at Cheltenham now on the horizon and I’m expecting some bigger fields after the cold snap, which seems to have been the case in the past week or so. Amazing, isn’t it - less racing one week has resulted in bigger fields the week after! Who could possibly have seen that coming, eh? Anyway, I digress. I’ve not been out much recently so am looking forward to getting out on the road again, but for this week it’s slim pickings on the jumps front, with all-weather racing taking the lion’s share of the cards. That means three visits to Southwell for me this week and also, with racing on consecutive days, Thursday and Friday, the old add-an-ingredient-to-the-soup trick to pass it off as something different. Expect leek and potato Thursday and winter vegetable on the Friday. We'll cover Monday’s Lingfield card on the Punting Pointers this morning - I’m fully expecting us to be putting My Silver Lining up for the Surrey National, and if not I’ll be having words with Delargy, as I think she’s starting to get back to something like her best form, and I was very taken with the way she finished off at Haydock last time, strong from the back of the last, really putting her head down, and although she had no chance against the fast-improving Grand Geste, she was clearly best of the rest. The handicapper has left her alone, and I reckon she has to go close here.

I’ve just found “one of those” on the tracker that I know Delargy won’t like, so I’d better mention Arctic Stream in the 15:50 as I know we’ll not be making that a joint bet. From a family both slow and in need of time, I spotted her making late ground up at Chepstow (this time last year, funnily enough, I’ll be at that meeting again next week) and thought she might have a race in her, but she gave up the ghost too quickly on her only other start eight months later and she’s clearly not straightforward. On go some cheekpieces, and it is still early days - offer me some 33s and I’ll be throwing a couple of quid her way. It’s Leicester on Tuesday - I won’t be going, as stated it’ll be Southwell for me - and in truth I don’t think I’m missing a lot punting-wise. I want to take Tigers Moon on in the 15:02, he’s been well placed to win two of his last three but the horses he’s been beating have hardly advertised the form, and similarly when beaten at odds-on between those runs at Fontwell, that’s hardly worked out either, so a 10lb rise for that latest win looks plenty. I’ll try Razzle Dazzle Boy, who always impresses in the paddock and is doing nothing wrong at present, having had his pocket picked by Another Fine Mess at Chepstow last time. He’s got a lot of weight to carry here but he’s built for it, and this slightly easier race can see him home in front.

Surely there’s a race in Kapamazov (15:32) for Laura Morgan and the booking of Danny McMenamin catches the eye; an extra couple of furlongs looks a positive too. Might have to have a saver on Nine Nine Nine, who isn’t the most consistent but saves his best efforts for Leicester, his C&D record reading 13322, they look the pair to concentrate on, with Hall Lane, having a first start for Fergal O’Brien, likely to need the run after more than a year off. Just keep an eye on Pearl Smoke in the last at 16:02, who hasn’t shown a lot so far but has looked a handicap project from the outset and has been crying out for a step up in trip, from a family of out-and-out stayers (that include Captain Cattistock and Bretney, to name a couple). If this turns into a stamina test, which it has the potential to do, she could come into her own, and could do a lot better on her handicap debut.

