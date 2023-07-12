Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Horse Racing Podcast: Hot topics and Boodles July Festival review

By Sporting Life
13:43 · WED July 19, 2023

Our team reflect on the key action from the Boodles July Festival and look at the clash of the generations coming up - can the older horses hit back?

David Ord is back to host and is joined by Ben Linfoot, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash to talk all things City Of Troy, Shaquille and Nostrum.

GC kicks us off with his weekly newsround and the panel discuss the hot topics from the wrap.

There's a preview of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks too with Billy firmly in the Savethelastdance camp as he expects to see Warm Heart dropped in trip to plug a hole elsewhere in the Ballydoyle ranks.

Click here NOW to listen

