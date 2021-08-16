Read Timeform's report of the Cheveley Park Stakes, which was won in incredible style by Tenebrism.

In many ways a typical Cheveley Park, with so many of the best two-year-old form lines for fillies represented, 11 of the 12 having run in pattern races and with at least four runs under their belt. TENEBRISM was the one exception, not seen since making a winning debut in March, and she became the first filly to win this race off just one run since Regal Rose in 2000. Her form looks among the better performances in this race in recent years, the time comparing very favourably with that for the Middle Park. The one concern about the form is the advantage that those racing near the stand side rail had, the runner-up and fourth, who raced there along with the winner, both appearing to improve a fair bit for that.

Tenebrism produced a remarkable performance on just her second start, off since the opening day of the season in Ireland, producing a really strong finish to deny the runner-up, that she had an advantage in racing against the rail likely, not that that should take much away from what was a rare win for one so inexperienced in this race; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, shaken up halfway, headway approaching final 1f, found plenty to lead final 50 yds; although her sire isn't yet looking much of an influence for stamina, the dam's side of her pedigree encourages obvious thoughts of the Guineas, a chance that she will have another run before the year is over anyway, though all in all she's an exciting prospect, potentially out of the top drawer.

Flotus progressed again, as expected making more impact at this level with Ripon behind her, finally now fulfilling the promise of her debut, though at the very least she was seen to maximum advantage, close to the stand rail, having all those racing wider in trouble a fair way out, just denied by a potentially top-class filly; broke well, led, went with zest, quickened 2f out, ridden final 1f, kept on, worn down final 50 yds; she's raced at up to 6f, her pedigree offering mixed signals so far as longer distances are concerned, though presumably the Fred Darling will be under consideration as a starting point in the spring. Sandrine ran creditably, kept to 6f, doing best of those away from the favoured rail and deserving marking up for that; a race like the Fred Darling presumably on the agenda for the spring, no reason why connections shouldn't still have Guineas ambitions with her; held up, headway 2f out, chased leader approaching final 1f, one paced. Guilded, quickly turned out after picking up a soft option at Beverley in the week, ran her best race, though she was close to the favoured rail and there is obviously a chance she is flattered; chased leader, ridden over 2f out, not quicken approaching final 1f. Desert Dreamer, in a first-time tongue strap, is running consistently well at pattern level, without getting her head in front, plenty to like about her effort from the wrong part of the track here; held up, travelled well, good headway over 1f out, not quicken well inside final 1f. Illustrating wasn't disgraced, facing a stiff task in this grade, signs that she will benefit from the longer trip at a more realistic level; waited with, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, plugged on final 1f. Have A Good Day was up against it at this level and never really looked likely to get involved; held up, effort over 2f out, made no impression. Sacred Bridge looked the pick on the form she showed in winning the Round Tower last time, following the same route as her stable's Lightening Pearl, who won this in 2011, unable to repeat the feat and a fair way below that form, her response when shaken up suggesting she might have been past her best for the year; in touch, travelled well, chased leaders halfway, shaken up 2f out, not quicken, no extra late on.