Read Timeform's report on the Cazoo Derby, won by Desert Crown, who is potentially one of the best winners of the race this century.

A Derby run in memory of Lester Piggott, the greatest jockey of the 20th century, one who made this race his own with nine victories between 1954 and 1983, fitting that this latest running should be won by potentially one of the best winners of the race this century, Desert Crown the first winning favourite since Golden Horn, his manner of victory very similar to that horse and with a similar unbeaten profile, this hopefully the start of a stellar summer. Those in Desert Crown's wake represented the form of all the major trials, Luxembourg and Eydon, in the frame in the Guineas, and Reach For The Moon the most notable absentees – there wasn't a French-trained runner either, for the sixth year running – excuses for those beaten in a well-run race thin on the ground, though Westover would have been a clear second had he not met trouble, making his move with the winner but not going so well, the winner sure to have pulled out more if required, the bare form up to standard, though the winner credited for extra, given the manner of his success. Desert Crown's win was a sixth in the race for his veteran trainer Sir Michael Stoute, 12 years after his previous one, Andrew Balding training the second and fourth, as he had in 2020, the powerhouse stables of Appleby and O'Brien that had shared the last five runnings between them eclipsed for once.

Desert Crown had looked a most exciting prospect in winning the Dante and more than confirmed that in landing the Derby on just his third start, one run fewer than Golden Horn, the recent Derby winner he seems most to resemble (Ruler of The World the last to win this after just two previous runs), clearly fully effective at the trip, but likely to be at least as good back at 1¼m, not entered in either the Eclipse or the Irish Derby, but supplementing for one or the other surely on the cards (though his stablemate Bay Bridge could be heading for the former), a campaign heading to the Arc in the autumn very likely; in touch, travelled strongly, smooth headway early in straight with Kingscote even sitting up slightly under 3f out, led approaching 2f out, quickened clear, in command after, pushed along final 1f, eased late on, very impressive; already bordering on top class after just three runs and sure to do even better, potentially one of the best Derby winners of the century. Hoo Ya Mal, sent off at long odds, just like his owner and trainer's 2020 runner-up Khalifa Sat, followed that one in showing much improved form, clearly relishing the extra distance and the emphasis on stamina, plenty of it on the dam's side of his pedigree, after all, not entered in the Irish Derby, but presumably supplementing under consideration; slowly into stride, held up, travelled well, shaken up over 3f out, good headway after, chased leader over 1f out, kept on well without making much impression on winner, just held second (and fortunate to do so given the third's trouble in running). Westover ran a fine race, building on his reappearance win, seeing out the extra 2f well, sure to have been a clear second had he had a trouble-free passage, more of a staying type than the winner and likely to be aimed at the Irish Derby and St Leger, of obvious interest for those, assuming the winner goes elsewhere; waited with, travelled well, effort entering straight, headway when badly hampered over 2f out and then no room for 100 yds or so, switched well over 1f out, edged left but kept on well final 1f, finished with running left; will go on improving.

Masekela, withdrawn at the start of the Dante after getting upset in the stalls, produced a career best, looking well suited by a well-run race at this longer trip, doing his best work late on, plenty of stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree, potentially one to aim at the St Leger; held up, shaken up 4f out, steady headway straight, stayed on final 1f, took fourth late on. Changingoftheguard, in first-time cheekpieces, ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade, particularly given he was used to make the pace, just fading late on; led, travelled well, shaken up entering straight, headed approaching 2f out, not quicken, no extra final 1f. Stone Age had put up one of the best performances in the trials, but he couldn't repeat the effort, disappointing, bred to stay the 2f longer trip, but not really getting home, perhaps paying late on for being close to the pace; prominent, travelled well, shaken up straight, not quicken 2f out, edged left final 1f, no extra. Nahanni ran creditably, up in grade, faring best of the Godolphin trio, despite not really getting the rub of the green, still with better days ahead of him; slowly into stride, pushed along soon after start, off pace, ridden 4f out, stayed on straight, never on terms; remains open to improvement. Nations Pride had beaten the runner-up in comprehensive fashion at Newmarket, looking worth supplementing for this that day, but it just didn't happen for him, rather flat and possibly finding the track a problem; patiently ridden, shaken up early in straight, not quicken, plugged on late on; he'd looked highly promising prior to this and is worth another chance at pattern level.

West Wind Blows was, along with the winner, unbeaten coming into the race, but his form was of a lower order and he ran about as well as could be expected, the effort of having been close to the pace just telling late on, likely to prove fully effective at the trip another day; close up, shaken up over 4f out, every chance over 2f out, not quicken, faded final 1f: remains capable of better. El Habeeb, optimistically supplemented, looked out of place in the paddock (insubstantial, sweating and on his toes) but he seemingly ran to a useful level on just his second start, even though he may be flattered, picking up the pieces in the closing stages; in rear, ridden halfway, hung left early in straight, stayed on from 2f out, merely passed beaten horses. Grand Alliance on paper wasn't disgraced, facing a very stiff task, though he got worked up (sweated up) beforehand and didn't go with any fluency, just picking up pieces from the back; in rear, soon off bridle, carried head bit awkwardly straight, plugged on, merely passed beaten horses. Piz Badile had looked really promising in winning the Ballysax at the start of April, and may be best forgiven an indifferent effort here, not really handling the track and unable to make an impact, looking the part and likely to stay 1½m another day, no surprise if he gives a better account of himself in the Irish Derby; held up, took keen hold, shaken up over 3f out, edged left, one paced; remains capable of better. Star of India wasn't in the same form as last time, even though he'd shaped at Chester as if he would stay possible that lack of stamina was a factor, in a similar position to Stone Age for much of the way but not able to sustain his effort even to the extent that one did; prominent, ridden straight, weakened over 2f out.