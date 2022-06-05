It’s hoped we're in for another quality renewal and all the ingredients do look in place for precisely that, the current top 40 featuring six Irish-trained horses, two from France and half a dozen individuals who are set to make their handicap debuts.

However, this event has seen some seriously classy winners in recent seasons. Subsequent Group-race scorer Cape Byron destroyed the field when landing a gamble in 2019, while Rohaan – rerouted here after being unable to compete in the Commonwealth Cup on account of being a gelding – became the first three-year-old to prevail since the late-80s just 12 months ago.

Races like the Wokingham Stakes can occasionally look a fraction stale, largely made up of older, exposed horses who spend most of the year taking it in turns to beat one another and essentially serve to frustrate punters up and down the land.

Having a few pounds in hand from the official assessor isn’t the only requirement for success in the Wokingham, but it’s a very strong starting point and those six handicap newcomers include some really interesting types.

They feature Richard Hannon’s Ventura Tormenta, winner of the 2020 Prix Robert Papin who hasn’t raced since September that year, and Charlie Hills’ Listed winner Royal Commando, who has been dropped a pound for what looked a perfectly reasonable comeback run behind Aldaary in last month’s Spring Trophy (7f) at Haydock.

Method isn’t a name to be completely giving up on just yet either, but he’s got more than enough to prove at present and preference is to side with one of the two Irish handicap debutants.

I’ve been banging the drum for a while now, but the standard of sprinting has gone up massively in Ireland over the past four or five years, and while you’re going back to Dandy Boy’s 2012 triumph for David Marnane as the last Irish-trained winner of the Wokingham, I’m convinced more will be just around the corner given the overall picture and strength in depth over there at present.

Measure of Magic – one of two horses currently engaged for trainer Johnny Murtagh – would have a major form chance based on her Commonwealth Cup third behind Campanelle and Dragon Symbol last summer, but she’s definitely not kicked on as hoped and it’s hard to see her reversing recent Naas form with QUARANTINE DREAMS, who will be 5lb better off at Ascot anyway.

Ken Condon’s four-year-old gelding gets in here off a BHA mark of 100 which looks potentially quite lenient as he’s been running on with purpose in a couple of five-furlong Listed outings earlier this spring, including when fourth in the Sole Power Sprint in the middle of last month.

That race has already produced a winner as the 200/1 last of seven has since landed a minor handicap at Tipperary and it’s interesting to note just how well last year’s renewal worked out, too. The winner Logo Hunter went in again at Cork the following month, the third Romantic Proposal subsequently won at Group One level, the fourth Urban Beat won the Rockingham Handicap at the Curragh and sixth Gustavus Weston won twice at Group Two and Group Three level.

That was then, of course, but this year’s contest could well have a similar impact and Quarantine Dreams did shape as though coming back to the boil (replay below), with a step up to six furlongs certain to suit next time.