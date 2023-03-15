It could be a super Thursday for trainer Nicky Henderson and Shishkin is his headline horse on day three of the Festival.

The nine-year-old was back to his brilliant best when storming home to win the Ascot Chase last month and that level of performance sets a very warm standard in this year’s Ryanair Chase. A clear-cut success looks on the cards here.

Earlier on, Henderson has three with chances in the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle and course and distance winner Captain Morgs looks the one to focus on. He has classy form over shorter trips and really relished the step up to three miles las time out.

The Henderson treble can be rounded off by star mare Luccia. She’s looked something special in her two hurdle appearances at Newbury and Exeter and can be safely backed to see off the Irish raiders in this field.