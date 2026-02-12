Hopes high for potential Champion Hurdle contender Alexei ahead of Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton

Alexei attempts to return to winning ways in Saturday's BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton, with trainer Joe Tizzard yet to make a decision over his possible Cheltenham Festival target.
The six-year-old has been one of the major improvers in the two-mile hurdling division so far this season, winning valuable handicaps at Ascot and Cheltenham before another fine effort when third under top-weight in the Ascot Rotary Club Festive Handicap Hurdle back in Berkshire when last seen on December 20.
He has an entry in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on day one of the Festival, March 10, but is also likely to be given the option of running in the County Hurdle.
Tizzard hopes this weekend's assignment will be the ideal stepping-stone for the ex-German Flat performer and he said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He's in good form, it was always the plan from Ascot to freshen him up a little bit and then step him up here before looking forward to Cheltenham.
"It's (his greatest asset) the way he travels through a race, even when he got beat at Ascot I was delighted with the pace he showed, to put himself wherever he wants in a race. And Brendan (Powell, jockey) actually feels he's got quicker this season than he was last season.
"That's the thing that I see most, I think he's going to be able to handle Graded company because he travels so well in his races and he's got that gear. Taking that next step, I don't think the pace of the race is going to affect him, I still think he's going to be able to travel into the race and put himself in a competitive position. Then if he's good enough, he's good enough.
"It's only really been this year that he's suddenly been able to find himself, we've never had a real competitive two-mile handicap hurdler around. So he's a different type than we've had before, he's obviously off the Flat and he's fairly sharp. Last year he was a bit weak, he didn't really train through the season but this year he seems to have gone from strength to strength. I couldn't be happier with where he is."
It is shaping up to be a busy weekend for the Tizzard team, with two other representatives bidding for Grade 2 honours.
Tizzard runs Western Knight in the Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot, where he faces three rivals in Crest Of Fortune, The Jukebox Kid and short-priced favourite Thomas Mor.
"We're just taking the next step with him too," said the trainer. "He's won his two novices well and he got three miles over hurdles last year so we felt it was the right time to step him up.
"I'm also going to send Kasino Des Mottes for the Prestige Novices' Hurdle up at Haydock so I'm looking forward to seeing him over three miles as well. I do think the trip will bring a bit more out of him."
