Hopes high for potential Champion Hurdle contender Alexei ahead of Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton

The six-year-old has been one of the major improvers in the two-mile hurdling division so far this season, winning valuable handicaps at Ascot and Cheltenham before another fine effort when third under top-weight in the Ascot Rotary Club Festive Handicap Hurdle back in Berkshire when last seen on December 20.

He has an entry in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on day one of the Festival, March 10, but is also likely to be given the option of running in the County Hurdle.

Tizzard hopes this weekend's assignment will be the ideal stepping-stone for the ex-German Flat performer and he said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He's in good form, it was always the plan from Ascot to freshen him up a little bit and then step him up here before looking forward to Cheltenham.

"It's (his greatest asset) the way he travels through a race, even when he got beat at Ascot I was delighted with the pace he showed, to put himself wherever he wants in a race. And Brendan (Powell, jockey) actually feels he's got quicker this season than he was last season.

"That's the thing that I see most, I think he's going to be able to handle Graded company because he travels so well in his races and he's got that gear. Taking that next step, I don't think the pace of the race is going to affect him, I still think he's going to be able to travel into the race and put himself in a competitive position. Then if he's good enough, he's good enough.

"It's only really been this year that he's suddenly been able to find himself, we've never had a real competitive two-mile handicap hurdler around. So he's a different type than we've had before, he's obviously off the Flat and he's fairly sharp. Last year he was a bit weak, he didn't really train through the season but this year he seems to have gone from strength to strength. I couldn't be happier with where he is."