Cheltenham Festival 2026: Stable Tours including Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Paul Nicholls

Get the latest from leading trainers such as Dan Skelton, Gordon Elliott, Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls ahead of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.
Gordon Elliott
Full Stable Tour
Elliott on Stayers' Hurdle hopes Teahupoo and Honesty Policy:
"Teahupoo probably sets the standard for me. Honesty Policy is the young going coming behind him but they're two nice horses but Teahupoo has the form in the book and I wouldn't swap him. I suppose if you go back through the years, the [Paddy Power] Stayers' Hurdle horses probably never really get the credit they deserve, but I wouldn't mind having a few more like them."
Willie Mullins
Will appear here...
Paul Nicholls
Will appear here...
Nicky Henderson
Will appear here...
Dan Skelton
Will appear here...
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.