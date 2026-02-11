Menu icon
Cheltenham Festival 2026 Stable Tours

Cheltenham Festival 2026: Stable Tours including Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Paul Nicholls

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu February 12, 2026 · 2h ago

Get the latest from leading trainers such as Dan Skelton, Gordon Elliott, Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls ahead of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Gordon Elliott

Full Stable Tour

Elliott on Stayers' Hurdle hopes Teahupoo and Honesty Policy:

"Teahupoo probably sets the standard for me. Honesty Policy is the young going coming behind him but they're two nice horses but Teahupoo has the form in the book and I wouldn't swap him. I suppose if you go back through the years, the [Paddy Power] Stayers' Hurdle horses probably never really get the credit they deserve, but I wouldn't mind having a few more like them."

Get the inside word on from the yard

Willie Mullins

Will appear here...

Paul Nicholls

Will appear here...

Nicky Henderson

Will appear here...

Dan Skelton

Will appear here...

