Hong Kong Triple Crown bid for Romantic Warrior

The Ricky Yui-trained Voyage Bubble became the first horse since River Verdon in 1994 to achieve the feat when adding victory in the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup to his earlier successes in the Stewards' Cup in January and the Hong Kong Gold Cup the following month.

Romantic Warrior – who is also ridden by Australian jockey James McDonald – secured the first leg of the sequence when adding a remarkable 21st career success at Sha Tin on Sunday and his trainer Danny Shum, speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, explained that the Triple Crown is the main focus of this campaign for the now-12-time Group 1 winner.

“I’m so proud of him and I want to thank the stable team, jockey James [McDonald] and the owner Peter Lau who made the decision to stay in Hong Kong this season,” said Shum.

“He had an injury so that played a part [in the decision] and we’ve been able to keep him safe and happy here in Hong Kong.

“It’s not easy to win [the Triple Crown], but we hope he can do it.”