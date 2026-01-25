Ka Ying Rising drew level with Silent Witness when recording a 17th straight victory at Sha Tin

Ka Ying's Rising's victory in the six furlong contest was a seventh Group 1 success for the five-year-old who has carried all before him in a run that started on February 12 2024.

The Timeform Horse of the Year and Sprinter of the Year was a predictably prohibitively short priced favourite for the Centenary Sprint and duly ran out a comfortable winner to equal the record for a Hong Kong trained horse which had stood since 2005.

Jockey Zac Purton told the South China Morning Post: "What can I say. We’ve said it all. It’s very, very rare what Silent Witness did and what Ka Ying has been able to do so far – and let’s hope he can keep going on with it."

Trainer David Hayes revealed that Ka Ying Rising will follow the same route he took last year which means Ka Ying Rising will attempt to become the outright record holder in the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup [over seven furlongs/1400m] in February.

“Last year he worked a bit and won it, but I think he’s a stronger, better horse this year and I think he will handle the 1,400 beautifully. I’m really excited for the next race,” he said.

“I think it’s another dimension to him and last year he nearly broke the course record at 1,400. I think if the conditions are right, he can go very close again.

“He’s stronger and he’s mentally calmer – you never say invincible, but very close to it.”