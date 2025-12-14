Hong Kong Sprint report and reaction: Ka Ying Rising dazzles once again at Sha Tin

Trained by David Hayes and ridden by Zac Purton, Ka Ying Rising recently conquered Australia with a superb victory in The TAB Everest at Randwick in October, since when he'd added to his growing tally with a Group 2 triumph in the Jockey Club Sprint back at his beloved Sha Tin.

In Sunday's Longines Hong Kong Sprint - part of the Hong Kong International Races fixture - the superstar five-year-old took his winning run to 16 in a row with a typically swashbuckling display of speed as he backed up last year's win in the same event last December.

Quickly away from the inside stall, Purton had Ka Ying Rising right on the front end from the outset and he travelled sweetly before drifting out slightly entering the home straight.

A dozen rivals were left trailing in his wake as Ka Ying Rising skipped clear in the final furlong and a half, the long odds-on favourite gliding through the gears before being eased down to score by three and three-quarter-lengths from Raging Blizzard, with Fast Network a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

The Charlie Hills-trained nine-year-old Khaadem was the only British or Irish runner in the field and he only beat one home following a sluggish start under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Purton said: "It felt good. Listen, we didn’t really have a fixed plan other than to be positive. I was surprised I led but I was always going to be happy to lead anyway. The fence was no good so I had to get off it.

"When I looked at the big screen, I was a long way in front! That’s what everyone wanted. Obviously after last year, it was a bit flat, but this year I think he showed everyone what he can do."