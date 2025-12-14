Hong Kong Sprint report and reaction: Ka Ying Rising dazzles once again at Sha Tin

Ka Ying Rising didn't disappoint as the 1/20 market leader showed all of his class in a scintillating performance in Sunday's Hong Kong Sprint.
Trained by David Hayes and ridden by Zac Purton, Ka Ying Rising recently conquered Australia with a superb victory in The TAB Everest at Randwick in October, since when he'd added to his growing tally with a Group 2 triumph in the Jockey Club Sprint back at his beloved Sha Tin.
In Sunday's Longines Hong Kong Sprint - part of the Hong Kong International Races fixture - the superstar five-year-old took his winning run to 16 in a row with a typically swashbuckling display of speed as he backed up last year's win in the same event last December.
Quickly away from the inside stall, Purton had Ka Ying Rising right on the front end from the outset and he travelled sweetly before drifting out slightly entering the home straight.
A dozen rivals were left trailing in his wake as Ka Ying Rising skipped clear in the final furlong and a half, the long odds-on favourite gliding through the gears before being eased down to score by three and three-quarter-lengths from Raging Blizzard, with Fast Network a further three-quarters of a length back in third.
The Charlie Hills-trained nine-year-old Khaadem was the only British or Irish runner in the field and he only beat one home following a sluggish start under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.
Purton said: "It felt good. Listen, we didn’t really have a fixed plan other than to be positive. I was surprised I led but I was always going to be happy to lead anyway. The fence was no good so I had to get off it.
"When I looked at the big screen, I was a long way in front! That’s what everyone wanted. Obviously after last year, it was a bit flat, but this year I think he showed everyone what he can do."
Winning trainer Hayes said: "I was just relieved he didn't let our expectations down, or the public's expectations. He was just superb.
"The messages he was sending the week of the race suggested he would do something like that. We're not running fast times today but he did; it was a lot faster than the other races.
"We're hoping he's got another 20 races in him. On the eye, that was as spectacular a win as he's done. The Royal Ascot form was in the race, there was great Japanese form in the race, form from Dubai and the Breeders' Cup. They're probably the best sprinters around and he's making them look ordinary."
Bubble and Warrior also go back-to-back
There was better luck for the Europeans elsewhere on the card, however, with the Andre Fabre-trained Sosie (17/10 favourite) beating last year's winner Giavellotto and fellow French raider Goliath in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (follow link for full report and reaction).
Al Riffa finished fourth for Joseph O'Brien, with Aidan O'Brien's Los Angeles back in fifth.
There was no such joy for the overseas raiders in the Longines Hong Kong Mile as victory went to the Ricky Yiu-trained Voyage Bubble, winner of the same race 12 months ago, under Purton. Harry Eustace's Docklands was fourth, the French hope Beauvatier was 10th and The Lion In Winter (Aidan O'Brien) never figured and came home 12th.
Purton said: "I think he just showed you what type of horse he is. He's got such a big heart that he's just always up for the fight. He's in the shadow of the big two (Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior), but he's an extremely good horse in his own right."
Elsewhere, Romantic Warrior (1/10 favourite) became another repeat winner as he took top spot once again in the Hong Kong Cup. The world's highest-earning racehorse got a dream run and smoothly beat Bellagio Opera by a length and three-quarters in the hands of James McDonald.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.