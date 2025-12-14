Sosie shines as Europeans dominate Hong Kong Vase

Sosie , trained by Andre Fabre and ridden by Maxime Guyon in the colours of the Wertheimer brothers, was representing the same connections as 2023 Vase winner Junko.

Initially ridden in mid-division, Sosie made headway onto the heels of the leaders on the turn for home and, after hitting the front over a furlong and a half out, he found plenty to fend off last year's winner Giavellotto by three-quarters of a length.

Goliath and Al Riffa, who completed the frame, also held every chance inside the final furlong and finished within a length and a half of the winner. The front four pulled clear of Los Angeles, who was in a share of the lead turning for home but faded into fifth.

It was a third Group 1 of the campaign for Sosie who had started the season so brightly by winning the Prix Ganay and Prix d'Ispahan, both at Longchamp. He failed to beat a rival in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown but had run creditably when runner-up in the Prix Foy and third in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. It was the second time that Sosie had hit the frame in the Arc having finished fourth behind Bluestocking last year.

Guyon said: "It's amazing. We know Sosie is a really good horse. He ran a really good race two times in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and today has won a Group 1 again."

Referring to Junko's win two years ago, Guyon added: "Same owner, same trainer, same jockey, all the team - I'm really happy for us."

Giavellotto had finished a place behind Sosie in the Arc in October and it was the same story at Sha Tin.

His rider Andrea Atzeni said: "It was a good run in defeat, we followed the right horse. I know the pace wasn’t overly strong. When I moved up to the winner I thought I had him covered but the winner found just a little bit better. He beat us before and he beat us again."