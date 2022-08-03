A review of the pick of the action from Pontefract on Wednesday as Hollie Doyle enjoyed a four-timer.

Red-hot Doyle delivers perfect four The day belonged to Hollie Doyle, who booted home a four-timer from her four rides on the Pontefract card. Doyle struck gold first with the Ed Dunlop-trained Look Back Smiling (10/1) in the Jayne – On Course Lady Bookmaker EBF Maiden Stakes. The pair had to survive a lengthy stewards’ enquiry, but were ultimately confirmed the winners by a head from Zaman Jemi. The leading jockey, who added to her Group One tally aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Nashwa in last week's Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, doubled up on Jedd O’Keeffe’s 6/5 favourite Kincade in the tiesplanet.com – Ladies Love Guys In Ties Handicap and completed her hat-trick half an hour later, with Roger Fell’s Global Spirit obliging at 13/8 in the Riu Hotels And Resorts Ladies Day Veterans’ Handicap (replay below).

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It was then the turn of Corinthia Knight – trained by Archie Watson, for whom Doyle will ride Bradsell in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday – to seal a fine afternoon, scoring as the 9/4 favourite in the concluding Keith Hammill Memorial Handicap. Doyle sits second in the race to be crowned this season’s champion jockey, one place ahead of her husband Tom Marquand but some way adrift of runaway leader William Buick.

Lander the toast of Pontefract with first victory Karl Burke was delighted to provide fledgling jockey Jack Lander with his first winner aboard Tele Red in the opening race on Wednesday. Lander became something of a social media star in racing circles a few years ago after raising over £30,000 for charity through a series of sponsored walks. Still aged just 16, Lander is now pursuing a career in the saddle, joining Burke full-time last year and gaining his apprentice licence this season. He appeared to have an excellent chance of opening his account on just his fourth ride, with Tele Red the 6/4 favourite for the Solutions4Cleaning Handicap – and Lander duly delivered, steering the five-year-old to a three-and-a-quarter-length victory (replay below).