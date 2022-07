Jockey Hollie Doyle picked up more Group One glory aboard Nashwa in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

The trailblazing Doyle made history with her first career Classic success on John and Thady Gosden's Frankel filly in the Prix de Diane in June and on Thursday broke yet more new ground by becoming the first female rider to win the Nassau. Nashwa - sent off the 6/5 favourite - settled nicely towards the rear of the field early on, as Dreamloper eventually took up front-running duties from Concert Hall, and she came widest of all inside the final couple of furlongs to lay down her challenge. The 40/1 outsider Aristia stuck on gamely past a weakening Dreamloper to finish second, with Lilac Road running on to be third at 15/2, but Nashwa was a class apart, ultimately passing the post with a length and three-quarters to spare.

“It’s pretty awesome. She gave me some feel then,” said Doyle, who was becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the Goodwood feature. “We were drawn badly today, I rode her aggressively in France as we had a good draw so I wanted to hold my position. Today, in between her work from her previous run she knows what she is doing her, so I didn’t want to light her up and ride her from a pace angle, so Mr Gosden told me to ride her that way today. “I came down the hill with a double handful and she travels very well, but she takes a while to hit top gear. I was conscious about keeping her balanced down the hill. “This is her perfect trip (10 furlongs). She has a high cruising speed and sees it out very well. She is push button and you can ride her anywhere which is really nice.” She added: “It’s unreal, Nashwa is a horse of a lifetime and if it wasn’t for Imad Al Sagar (owner) giving me this opportunity, I might not have enjoyed days like this.”

