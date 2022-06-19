Sporting Life
Nashwa goes clear at Newbury
Nashwa justified favouritism in the French Oaks

Hollie Doyle and Nashwa win French Oaks at Chantilly

By Sporting Life
15:59 · SUN June 19, 2022

Nashwa provided Hollie Doyle with her first Classic success after a thrilling victory in the Prix de Diane Longines at Chantilly.

So impressive in winning her first two starts of the season at Haydock and Newbury, the Frankel filly was last seen finishing a creditable third in the Oaks at Epsom when thought not to have stayed.

Turning out just 16 days later for the French equivalent - run over an extended 10 furlongs - John and Thady Gosden’s youngster was the 7/4 favourite under her record-breaking rider and got the job done in determined style.

A smart start from her low draw meant Nashwa was prominent from the off and she travelled smoothly into the home straight alongside the well fancied Agave, trained by Andre Fabre.

That rival wilted in the straight with Nashwa responding to a strong drive but La Parisienne, a 50/1 chance, emerged from the pack to give chase. La Parisienne threw down a strong challenge but Nashwa kept pulling out more and narrowly prevailed.

Rosacea was third at 11/1.

