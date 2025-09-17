Hollie Doyle heads for Hong Kong to ride at Sha Tin and Happy Valley

The groundbreaking, nine-time Group 1-winning rider has for the past few years spent time riding in Japan and husband Tom Marquand intends on returning to those parts this time around, but Doyle has been named among four leading jockeys granted licences to ride at Sha Tin and Happy Valley by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

The short stint will run from November 5 to December 23 and Doyle told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I’ve done the last three winters in Japan and it’s been very fruitful, but I’ve been going in November and December and I’ve been thinking that time of year it’s maybe a good time for me to dip my toe into something else.

“I’ve learnt the system in Japan and had a great few years and I’d love to go back, but I just felt like a change would do me good, and to learn the system in Hong Kong.

“I think the dynamics and the race-riding in Hong Kong is like no other and I think it can only benefit me as a jockey. It’s something I do enjoy, the style of racing around there is very tactical and very sharp. It can only heighten my skills really.

“Tom (Marquand) has applied to go to Japan this winter so we’re just waiting to see if he’s been accepted, he applied to go there November and December. So if all goes to plan I’ll be in Hong Kong and he’ll be in Japan. I suppose it’s a four or five-hour flight so we’ll be separate this winter but it won’t do us any harm.”

Doyle, who was released as retained rider for owner Imad Al Sagar just last month, will be linking up with new recruits Richard Kingscote and David Probert in the Hong Kong jockey ranks, plus Dylan Brown McMonagle, Maxime Guyon and James McDonald who have also been given licences.