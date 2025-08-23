A field of nine has been declared for the 10 furlong Group 1, including Prix de Diane second and third, Bedtime Story and Cankoura, and Prix Rothschild third Start Of Day but Appleby believes his Falmouth Stakes winner is the one they all have to beat.

Cinderella's Dream finished in midfield in last season's Guineas before winning Grade 1 and Grade 2 races in the States and finishing a close second over 11 furlongs at the Breeders' Cup.

Dropped in trip and grade on her return to racing in the UK, she readily won the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket in May and then took second at Royal Ascot before her crowning moment in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes and Appleby told the Godolphin website that he is looking forward to stepping her back up in trip.

“We have been looking forward to stepping Cinderella’s Dream back up to a mile and a quarter," he said.

"It was great to see her win over a mile in the Falmouth, but her best form has arguably been over further. She is very versatile in terms of ground and is probably the one to beat.”

Appleby will also be represented in the Sumbe Prix Morny which has a strong international presence.

Indeed, Imperial Me Cen is the only French based runner in the six strong field with Wesley Ward, who won the six furlong Group 1 with Campanelle in 2020 and Lady Aurelia in 2016, travelling Outfielder.

Clive Cox runs his impressive Richmond Stakes winner Coppull but most eyes will be on Gstaad. Unbeaten in two starts for Aidan O'Brien, the Coventry Stakes winner has been spoken of in glowing terms by his trainer and his return is eagerly awaited after a late setback ruled him out of the Phoenix Stakes.

Karl Burke's Group 2 winner Venetian Sun puts her unbeaten record on the line, days after her form received a boost from Lowther Stakes winner Royal Fixation and the field is rounded out by Wise Approach who got back on track in the Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury last time.

Appleby is realistic of the challenge facing his son of Mehmas, saying: “Wise Approach was impressive on his last performance.

"He needs to step up again in this company, but we feel he has the ability. The style of race and track at Deauville should suit and hopefully he gets a nice, sound surface. It is a strong field and a great race to participate in.”