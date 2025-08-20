Clive Cox happy with Coppull ahead of Prix Morny at Deauville

Coppull has progressed with each start, winning on debut before finishing third at 66/1 in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and winning the Group 2 at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The juvenile will follow the path taken by Cox's 2019 Richmond Stakes winner Golden Horde who finished third behind Earthlight in the Deauville Group 1 and believes Coppull has continued to progress since his race in Sussex and will, again, be ridden by David Probert.

Speaking to At The Races, Cox said: "He won nicely at Leicester first time, that was over five, then went to Royal Ascot where he was third and then the Richmond was wonderful, delighted that he managed to get through the race prior to that deluge that took place afterwards; he ran on some beautiful ground and he's in good nick, very happy with him.

"He's trained well since and the last piece of work was very pleasing and we're looking forward to Sunday very much indeed."

Victory at Goodwood did not come as a surprise to Cox who said: "He'd given us that confidence as he travelled so kindly through the Coventry.

"I think a slightly easier track than Ascot was able to highlight his natural cruising speed and he's continued developing mentally and physically; he's really pleased me since.

"The track was on the quicker side [at Goodwood]. I was in France two weeks ago and conditions are similar. Hopefully it will be fine. This time of year Deauville can get quite busy but I hope it will be fine for him."

There are 10 remaining runners in contention for Sunday's six furlong contest, including Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad, Richmond runner-up Puerto Rico, True Love, Venetian Sun and Godolphin's Wise Approach but Cox is not fazed by the opposition.

"Clearly you'd expect a field of this quality," he said.

"There were 10 left in this morning but we're pleased we're going in good nick and I hope he'll give us an exciting trip over to Deauville."